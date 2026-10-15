This week, Yemen’s Ansar Allah, aka “The Houthis”, have continued to pound the Saudi capital of Riyadh—bringing the oil sheikdom’s energy exports to a grinding halt. As a result of this, Saudi Crown Prince MBS is now begging Trump for a bailout. Netanyahu hopes to capitalize on Saudi’s weakness in order to lure the kingdom closer to Israel, hoping they will sign away the country’s sovereignty to the Abraham Accords. Will the US put ground troops in Yemen? It’s unlikely, and we explain why. Meanwhile, Trump’s crazed self-styled ‘Secretary of War’, the heavily tattooed and Third Temple cult member and former Fox News weekend host, Pete Hegseth, has been pushing to livestream a military execution of Nidal Hassan on December 3rd with the full intention of inciting a reaction from the global Islamic community (although earlier today, Trump has announced that there will be no livestream). What did Trump, Netanyahu and their intelligence agencies have planned in the wake of this televised global provocation? A false flag attack somewhere in the West—used to blame Iran? We go through the likely possibilities, and why the radical Zionists would like to spark a religious war, and how they might use such a provocative spectacle to further a much deeper, and more dangerous agenda. All this and more.

Host Danny Haiphong discusses these critical geopolitical issues with Patrick Henningsen and Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Tuesday October 13, 2026