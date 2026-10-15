Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Deanna's avatar
Deanna
Oct 15

Thank you for your courage Patrick. You convey truth in the simplest form. "Strait" to the point.

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
Oct 16

Great article, thanks.

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