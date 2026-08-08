Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Majesterial Joy's avatar
Majesterial Joy
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This attack was unopposed because of Zelensky's stupid subservience to Trump and the EU and their demands that the entire Ukrainian military be upended because they felt that Russia might collapse

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
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I cannot understand why the leaders in the west are not able to understand the geographical size of both Russian and Iran. How exactly do you go about defeating advanced nations of such large size. Russia has twelve time zones for goodness sake, have these leaders every looked at a world map? Their arrogance is breathtaking.

I do not believe there is an appetite for war among ordinary citizens in the west. There are more pressing domestic issues, as the economies are into collapse mode. I can only foresee internal unrest rather than an rush to join the military for overseas adventures.

The Ukraine war with Russia was the best cure for the Covid scam, but supporting Ukraine by flying flags and fundraising, at least locally where I am in the UK has thankfully fully died. Despite my local Council pushing a Ukrainian Festival Day, there is scant support or interest.

America running out of missiles is great news at least for those who are in the firing line. Hopefully war fatigue will grow, we might find the crashing economies and coming shortages will focus the minds of the citizens of the west on their inadequate leadership.

Peace may come not through strength, but from anger against an unnecessary hardship by the people in the west who have had enough.

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