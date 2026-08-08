Compare & Contrast: Russia’s Long Game in Ukraine vs Trump’s Short Game in Iran
The changes are now irreversible. We explain why...
This is an important conversation. We have two potential triggers for a global conflagration—the world’s two most critical geopolitical flashpoints today – Ukraine and Iran. The contrast between these two theaters couldn’t be more stark: between the short-sighted tactics of Washington and its hapless NATO minions—and the long term strategies of Russia and Iran. On both fronts, the seemingly omnipotent military power projection of the US-led axis is now in terminal decline, and western elites seem too arrogant and aloof to admit it. Trump is merely the convenient enabler of this collapse in US power. Not only do their failures threaten to upend the current western-dominated world order, but they are rapidly degrading the US dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency. It’s a historic paradigm shift. The changes are now irreversible. We explain why.
In this discussion, I spoke at length with Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis about these two critical theaters of conflict. Watch:
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This attack was unopposed because of Zelensky's stupid subservience to Trump and the EU and their demands that the entire Ukrainian military be upended because they felt that Russia might collapse
I cannot understand why the leaders in the west are not able to understand the geographical size of both Russian and Iran. How exactly do you go about defeating advanced nations of such large size. Russia has twelve time zones for goodness sake, have these leaders every looked at a world map? Their arrogance is breathtaking.
I do not believe there is an appetite for war among ordinary citizens in the west. There are more pressing domestic issues, as the economies are into collapse mode. I can only foresee internal unrest rather than an rush to join the military for overseas adventures.
The Ukraine war with Russia was the best cure for the Covid scam, but supporting Ukraine by flying flags and fundraising, at least locally where I am in the UK has thankfully fully died. Despite my local Council pushing a Ukrainian Festival Day, there is scant support or interest.
America running out of missiles is great news at least for those who are in the firing line. Hopefully war fatigue will grow, we might find the crashing economies and coming shortages will focus the minds of the citizens of the west on their inadequate leadership.
Peace may come not through strength, but from anger against an unnecessary hardship by the people in the west who have had enough.