This is an important conversation. We have two potential triggers for a global conflagration—the world’s two most critical geopolitical flashpoints today – Ukraine and Iran. The contrast between these two theaters couldn’t be more stark: between the short-sighted tactics of Washington and its hapless NATO minions—and the long term strategies of Russia and Iran. On both fronts, the seemingly omnipotent military power projection of the US-led axis is now in terminal decline, and western elites seem too arrogant and aloof to admit it. Trump is merely the convenient enabler of this collapse in US power. Not only do their failures threaten to upend the current western-dominated world order, but they are rapidly degrading the US dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency. It’s a historic paradigm shift. The changes are now irreversible. We explain why.

In this discussion, I spoke at length with Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis about these two critical theaters of conflict. Watch: