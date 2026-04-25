Conquer Yourself: Lessons from Flat Iron Mountain

This week, after a previously attempt cut short, we finally ascended approximately 5,300 feet to the summit of Flat Iron Mountain in the Superstition range, near Apache Junction, Arizona. The climb is not easy, but certainly worth it. The nature, geology, and the views are stunning. We'll also get a chance to show you some diverse wildlife up here. Inspired by the bounty of our incredible planet, I couldn't help but think about what's happening in the world, and the threat of escalation over Iran, and recent reports of the US President attempting to acquire the nuclear launch codes to attack Iran. So we’re at our wit's end now. What to do about Trump? At this point, we'll try anything.

We offer a few novel ideas, only it seems he’s neither conquered himself, nor hit rock bottom, yet. Enjoy the journey.

NOTE: Thank you for the amazing feedback we’ve received thus far. Hence, we’re continuing with these informal ‘walk and talk’ format - aiming for at least 2 uploads per week - available for free on our main video channels. Video lengths will range between 10 and 40 mins.