Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mehri's avatar
Mehri
6h

Iran fought Western supported Iraq aggression 8 solid years patiently, solidly nearly empty handed-remember.

Reply
Share
Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
1h

Always great to listen to you great work and brilliant analysis always

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture