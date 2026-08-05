Has Trump really TACO’d (Trump Always Chickens Out) to Iran? What appears to be a major cave to Iran may end up being just another tactical pause—for the U.S. and Israel to rearm and reload their dwindling ammunition stockpiles. However, with each repeated cycle of Trump’s faux negotiations, threats of annihilation, followed by a pull-back, and then escalation the U.S. and Israel positions only get worse, as US forces continue to retreat from their numerous military bases in and around the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Gulf states are begging Washington not to provoke Iran, but it seems that both the U.S. and Israel may be treating oil monarchies as necessary collateral damage to pave the way for the Greater Israel Project. With so many moving parts to this conflict, it’s going to take an informed and wide geopolitical perspective in order to properly understand what is happening, and what to expect over the horizon.

I spoke with host Danny Haiphong to discuss the latest developments and concerns about what Trump and Israel may do next vis-a-vi Iran. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Monday August 3, 2026, with the Danny Haiphong Show.