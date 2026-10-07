In this discussion, we ask whether or not Iran moving toward a nuclear weapon would make things worse the for the country and the region—or could it finally break the cycle of threats and sanctions continuously leveled against it? Pointing to North Korea’s experience and the logic of deterrence, I emphasized that despite the repeated attacks and severe damage it has incurred, Iran has still chosen not to ‘go nuclear’—not merely because of the previous fatwa issued by the late Supreme Leader, but rather for its own security calculations. To date, Iran has successfully relied on an array of strategic and tactical deterrence, buttressed by its constantly evolving missile and drone power, further reinforced by its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. These and other factors have kept the US and the Israeli regimes guessing. We also talk about how maintaining nuclear ambiguity is not a sign of weakness, but can be leveraged into both a tactical and political advantage, and that through its marked conventional military advances, it has already shifted the region’s military balance at minimal cost. A key part of the discussion focused on the future of regional security: I argue that the only sustainable solution is a new order and a security architecture without the US and the Israeli regime—one that Washington and Tel Aviv surely dread, because it could mean the emergence of a stable, prosperous, and independent West Asia. All this and more.

Last week I spoke to the host of Foadebate, Foad Mahdavi, for a deeper insight into the motivations and strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sensitive issue of nuclear weapons. Listen: