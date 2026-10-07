Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Judith Dyer's avatar
Judith Dyer
Oct 7

Iran supports and has humanitarian goals. Being labeled a threat to mankind because they interfered with the genocide of Palestinians for how many years now..or, to the Lebanese?

And, refusing a nuclear bomb on humanitarian principles. Even having their President show up on enemy territory to represent Iran: fearless and strong.

Iran is admirable. They will never bend over. It's out of their playbook of strategies. Instead of acting out of fear or revenge (which they have every ordinary right to) they are acting to keep their sovereignty...to win this war against them.

Not just a threat to Israel, their success is a threat to the International/ corporate/ power order.

The only God who isn't embarrassed by his people: Allah is on your side.

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LJones's avatar
LJones
Oct 7

They dont need it now and it makes them an Israeli theeat.

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