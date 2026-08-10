As we continue our walk along London’s historic River Thames—exploring the Southbank and the fringes of the City of London, the question naturally arises: what are the foundations of former British imperial power, and which aspects still endure today under the US-dominated hegemonic system of global governance and control? An even deeper question still: what is the primary objective of the ruling elite? Is it money, control, or the power to steer civilization? We try and answer that question during this walk. At the end of the day, the current war in Iran is merely a symptom of a procession of world orders we are watching in realtime.

All this and more. Watch: