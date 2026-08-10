Empire Games: What Do the Ruling Elite Really Want?
As we continue our walk along London’s historic River Thames—exploring the Southbank and the fringes of the City of London, the question naturally arises: what are the foundations of former British imperial power, and which aspects still endure today under the US-dominated hegemonic system of global governance and control? An even deeper question still: what is the primary objective of the ruling elite? Is it money, control, or the power to steer civilization? We try and answer that question during this walk. At the end of the day, the current war in Iran is merely a symptom of a procession of world orders we are watching in realtime.
All this and more. Watch:
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"Processiion" triggered me, Patrick - Charles Fort nailed it (replace "data" in this instance with government systems):
“A procession of the damned: By the damned I mean the excluded. We shall have a procession of data that science has excluded. Battalions of the accursed, captained by pallid data that I have exhumed will march. You'll read them, or they'll march. Some of them livid and some of them fiery and some of them rotten. Some of them are corpses, skeletons, mummies, twitching, tottering, animated by companions that have been damned alive. There are giants that will walk by, though sound asleep. There are things that are theorems and things that are rags. They'll go by, like you could, arm-in-arm with the spirit of anarchy. Here and there will foot little harlots. Many are clowns, but many are of the highest respectability. Some are assassins. There are pale stenches and gaunt superstitions and mere shadows and lively malices, whims and amiabilities, the naive and the pedantic and the bizarre and the grotesque and the sincere and the insincere, the profound, and the puerile. A stab and a laugh and the patiently folded hands of hopeless propriety. The ultra-respectable! But the condemned, anyway.”