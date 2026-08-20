We continue our walk along the Southwest England's famous Coastal Path, this time exploring the historic Mount Edgecumbe Estate in Cornwall. This place is steeped in history, overlooking a key strategic waterway, with a grand manor house which was bombed by the German Luftwaffe during WWII. Why this area is so strategically significant for the successive monarchs, and later with the former British Empire. All of this leads us to a frank discussion about the demise of the present day the American Empire, prompted by Iran's audacious move in the Strait of Hormuz. Looking back at history, just as with the its British predecessor, we can get a better understanding why the American Empire’s power is now fading in such dramatic fashion. In the end, the bankers seem to always come out of top. Watch…