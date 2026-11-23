I’m very excited to unveil our latest project: a new one-on-one interview program that we believe will challenge the mainstream podcasting establishment. A classic talk show format, with some subtle motifs, and overall unique style. Enjoy.
I sat down with a very special guest Greg Stoker, a former U.S. Army special operations, turned anti-war activist, and candidate for US Congress in Texas. We talk about his personal story, as well as the state of American society and the economy, along with wars past and present, and what he learned from his combat deployments. This is an unfiltered, honest take on the recent wars, as well as the current war on Iran started by the Trump administration and Israel, and why we should be concerned about the current trajectory of US empire. Greg also shares his experience as a crew member on the recent Gaza Flotilla, and his brief stint in an Israeli gulag. Watch:
NOTE: I want to give a massive thank you to our readership and viewer, because this new show would not have been possible without your encouragement and ongoing support. We really appreciate it!
Patrick Henningsen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It was refreshing to hear from a young American, who's been in the military, come to so many of the same conclusions that those of us on the left have held for decades. In my 80's now, and I often despair of America ever waking up to who she is.............never mind the certainty take she has on every other darn country on the earth.
Perhaps it is only when we see the potential for evil, never mind stupidity, in ourselves, that we stop projecting it onto others..........most often others with whom we have had no discourse or intercourse of any kind. Given the crimes of the American Empire, particularly in the Middle East, it is astonishing to me how much Fear and Self Righteousness exists in America........
To the point that the Empire can bomb a middle girl's school......not once but at least twice, make all kinds of excuses for it, and then go on day after day after day on progressive television stations and whine about the cost of gas and affordability....and never once dig into the betrayal of those strikes.
Refreshing to listen to a young man who is neither self centred, nor petty in his analysis of the situation facing America.
just excellent interview....I liked the statement " the US population is the most propagandised population in the world" but it might be outdone by the Germans.....think of Friedrich Merz, our blackrock chancellor. The other important statement was that the US perpetrator politics wouldn`t change much if Israel was not involved.....just realize for how many decades the US deep state has been harassing,bullying, victimizing IRAN......culminating in the threats by POTUS to annihilate IRAN. When the democratically elected President of IRAN, Mohammad Mossadegh, was removed from office in 1953 ( not yet murdered like other leaders in later decades), Israel was not yet involved, at least not to my humble knowledge.....Israel has a terrible influence on the USA but the US is clearly capable of performing the greatest atrocities e.g. in South America without the help of Israel,,,,,,,,which doesn`t mean that Israel is right now also very active in South America.....