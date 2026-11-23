I’m very excited to unveil our latest project: a new one-on-one interview program that we believe will challenge the mainstream podcasting establishment. A classic talk show format, with some subtle motifs, and overall unique style. Enjoy.



I sat down with a very special guest Greg Stoker, a former U.S. Army special operations, turned anti-war activist, and candidate for US Congress in Texas. We talk about his personal story, as well as the state of American society and the economy, along with wars past and present, and what he learned from his combat deployments. This is an unfiltered, honest take on the recent wars, as well as the current war on Iran started by the Trump administration and Israel, and why we should be concerned about the current trajectory of US empire. Greg also shares his experience as a crew member on the recent Gaza Flotilla, and his brief stint in an Israeli gulag. Watch:

NOTE: I want to give a massive thank you to our readership and viewer, because this new show would not have been possible without your encouragement and ongoing support. We really appreciate it!

