Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
12h

Brilliant discussions, this made my Sunday as I was running around the park, thanks to you both.

Keep up the great work, greetings from Malaysia.

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Skippy's Mum's avatar
Skippy's Mum
5h

Such a brilliant discussion. This is what needs to be taught in schools. Thank you for this insightful expose.

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