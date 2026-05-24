This interview delves into the uncomfortable discussion about what is actually driving successive waves of mass migration into Europe, the UK and North America, and who is capitalizing on this perpetual crisis. Upon closer examination, it’s now clear that NATO interventions are causing the very migrant crisis that its member states claim to be solving—by fueling the Far Right at home, and by prosecuting both military and economic warfare oversees. In terms of western foreign policy, one of the biggest influences is Israel. Likewise, Israel and its wealthy lobby are also funding the Far Right reactionary and Christian nationalist extremist factions throughout Europe and North America, creating the perfect storm for domestic unrest in Europe, and in turn, getting Europeans to back more wars against Muslim countries in the Middle East and beyond. In other words, the powerful once again pit the poorest and most abused people abroad against the poorest and most abused people at home. All the serve the interests of the transnational corporate state.



Patrick Henningsen, journalist, writer, and founder of 21st Century Wire, joins Pascal Lotaz, host of Neutrality Studies, for a conversation that links together NATO’s regime change wars, western sanctions—to the volatile issue of mass migration. Watch:

NOTE: The interview talks about elements of my recent article, “Collateral migration: how NATO and Israel are driving Europe’s immigration crisis”, found in the new edition of The Column Quarterly magazine, published in the UK.