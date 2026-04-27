Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3h

"Eugyppius" is German-based and usually writes articles on German affairs. He is a "Trumpist", probably a Christian Zionist (which is an oxymoron). His article today is on "the latest assassination attempt on [the great] Trump". Almost all of the 334+ comments are pro-Trump. My comment:

"From Oz: OMG, I had to post a comment to get rid of "333"...even though it will surely p..s most of you off. Here is the truth about this staged event, one of so many these days in Clown World, the satanically-inverted world of deception. This is what Patrick Henningsen calls "a daily shooter event'. Watch from 9 minutes:

https://21stcenturywire.com/2026/04/26/sunday-wire-ep-592-bread-circuses-war/

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
20m

If only Trump and his thugs could realize they are doubling down on their own failures and making a bad situation worse. As it is they are burning down the West to a cindered reality where there may be no recovery, no reconciliation, just a boon dock culture apart from the rest of the world. They just can't accept we are only 12 % of the world's population and cannibalizing our own civilization.

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