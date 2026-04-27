By starting the war with Iran on behalf of Israel, the U.S. has placed itself in the worst possible position, and with no way out other than to accept a humiliating defeat. Faced with a terminally losing position, this disaster has been compounded by a series of thick-witted moves made by President Trump and his equally daft, self-styled ‘Secretary of War’, former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth. The bottomline is now clear: there are no good options left for Trump in Iran, leaving him with no choice but to double-down on escalating an unwinnable war. What form this takes, and how it’s sold to the public as a ‘win’ remains to be seen. There’s already widespread talk in the U.S. about removing him from office, but may not be feasible until 2027. Meanwhile, in their desperation to disarm and eliminate Hezbollah, the U.S. and Israel are attempting to foment a civil war in Lebanon—a diabolical plan which has already led to thousands of Lebanese to be murdered by Israel.

Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks to editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: If the world’s “most powerful military in world history’ is still struggling to produce tangible outcomes against a weakened regional power with no airforce or navy, then one can only imagine what China must be thinking right now. Mind you, the Chinese possess an exponentially larger military than Iran, and have greater strategic depth and resource capability. All this does not bode well for the former unipolar hegemon that is the United States of America. For his part, Trump may be wise to choose the least painful exit possible. Sell it anyway you want, but the writing is already on the wall for this one.