It’s now clear that Trump is losing the last chance there was for a face-saving exit from Iran. Israel isn’t far behind. After reporting from the Islamic Republic of Iran, I’ve done a number of interviews sharing my observations and thoughts, particularly following the recent state funeral procession of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei, and a very noticeable national unity which continues to congeal forming under adversity and external pressure from the United States and Israel. There are many reasons for this, but I believe it is largely down to Iran’s deep history as a civilizational state, distilled into its present day political culture shaped by the religious tenets of Shia Islam and its moral imperative sounding through the call for the liberation of the Palestinian people. In this important discussion, we cut through many of the mainstream media narratives, and reveal what real military deterrence looks like in the 21st century, and how the current conflict will ultimately define the wider contest between the western hegemonic empire led by the United States and Israel, and the vanguard of multipolarism now led by Iran, Russia, and China—leading to a transition in the global order. All this and more.

I joined host Pascal Lotaz from Neutrality Studies for an honest conversation about my first-hand experiences and conclusions about the country which western propaganda and power-politics has deliberately obscured for the last half century. Watch: