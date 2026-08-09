Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
15h

I believe that the shift in differences between the attitudes of Iran and the collective west began around 50 years ago. There is now a belief in the west that Greed and Selfishness are seen as virtues. This attitude has brought about a huge decline in our collective view of humanity.

I cannot otherwise explain how people can remain so closed off from the suffering of the Palestinians. How can we justify the bombing of women and children in refugee camps as acceptable?

Yes, there is a massive powerful propaganda campaign in order to persuade a significant number of people to turn a blind eye. But there must be alongside that, the selfishness that only I matter and what I have to myself is most important.

The Iranians show that sharing what they have, no matter how small, is more than a simple act of kindness. It represents their whole society. We have much to re-learn about caring for others.

I sincerely hope that Avarice from those who are wealthy will eventually be exposed as most lacking in society and they will be shunned as they deserve to be.

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Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
13h

Very good. Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/210461077) with links to more information to help others see the bigger picture.

"Bigger Picture! US military-dollar-economy hegemony is collapsing: It's the BIGGEST Collapse in FULL-TIME JOBS in 2 Years! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SoJb66al68 The Biggest Private Mortgage Lender Just Crashed 49%!! 80x Bigger Than Enron: $5.1 Trillion Fraud That Can Collapse Treasuries, Spark Civil War https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYVL5UUAXig SHOCK: 100+ SuperTankers HIT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6myrLu7PmdU Trump in collapse mode: https://www.youtube.com/@MeidasTouch/videos"

Focusing in too intently on the US-Israel/Iran-Russia-China-BRICS War can blur the larger picture causing us to see beyond threats that are growing quickly all around us.

The Cities WILL BURN When SHTF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPjmjr-OMCQ

Again, the Global Banksters are using Trump-Netanyahu-BRICS (Iran-China-Russia-Etc.) to destroy US global dollar-military-economy as the linchpin to bring down western civilization. Diesel shortages are coming leading to food shortages and rationing and then civil unrest and Mad Max and martial law. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute your plans before the SHTF...

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