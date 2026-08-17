This week, we continue our walk along the Southwest England's famous Coastal Path, exploring the rustic old world forests of Cornwall, where we talk about journalism today, how to manage life-balance, before passing by a little known but important historical ruin—a royal grotto. It’s an old structure which tells a compelling old story which echos clear into today’s world. It also holds the keys to understanding watershed moments in history, like the Abolition of Slavery by Great Britain and what this reflects about how Ruling Elite will do to maintain their grip on power. Watch…