The current crisis of the US shortage of ammunition and interceptor missiles did not begin with its war waged against Iran over these last 6 months. In reality, this terminal process began in February 2022 with NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine—and with each successive wave of Iranian drones and missiles starting with its operation True Promise I against Israel in April 2024, and every successive wave after that. None of the so-called military experts in the US dared to speak publicly about this. Instead they all buried their heads in the sand and collected their stock dividends hoping this dearth in supplies would magically fix itself. This has triggered to collapse of US deference and power projection across multiple global theaters. And Trump can’t do anything about it, other than play games, make bombastic claims and idle threats, while desperately rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic of a flailing myopic and aimless American Empire. All this and more.

Yesterday, I spoke at length with Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis about this and other critical aspects of the US losing its foothold in West Asia, and how this trend is going undermine its illusion of America providing 'security' to its client states in the Pacific. Watch: