While the war against Iran continues rage on, American voters took to polls in the recent Midterm Elections—and turned in a damning verdict against President Trump and the Republican Party. But this crisis of confidence extends well beyond the domestic theatre. For the last century, world leaders who were responsible for war crimes would simply plead ignorance, or worse: claim their actions were was a ‘grave mistake’ in order to avoid the international justice system and further political lynching. In 2026, the world has been subject to an audacious display of contempt for international law—led by the rogue administration currently occupying the White House. Likewise, staunch US ally Israel has been arraigned for a genocide a Gaza, but still publicly mocks international law and is attacking the International Criminal Court (ICC). President Trump, has boasted that he doesn’t “need international law” and the only restraint on his power is his “own morality”, while his self-styled “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth, has decried the “tepid legality” of US domestic laws, international conventions and treaties in favour of “maximum lethality”, and showing no remorse for the 168 Iranian school girls slaughtered by the US and Israeli militaries in the infamous Minab Massacre. Will anyone be held to account for the litany of war crimes? As the President becomes increasingly detached from reality, and the US continues its moral and ethical drift, we ask the question: has Trump permanently damaged America’s position in the international system? All this and more.
Yesterday, I spoke with Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid about these and other key points regarding the decline and fall of western hegemony. Watch:
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We listened to your discussion with Nima yesterday and found the analysis quite robust. It is difficult we find, for Americans to look long and hard at their own political history, though that might be what is necessary for them to see the pattern of foreign wars they have initiated.......likely for reasons other than protecting anything so ideological as 'democracy'. It's hard to swallow that you have to carpet bomb and kill the number of civilians that have died, from Viet Nam to Venezuela........in order to protect something in as much need of emergency care right back home, on the streets where American's live....and die.
But that is the kaka we have been fed in the west since the end of WWII. That is still the kaka I heard on CNN this morning (Iran is the enemy, Iran has killed Americans, Iran sponsors world terrorists, etc, etc. etc.. Any politicians reminding American viewers that all those accusations fit American military operations as well, is likely not long for political office.
It is therefore refreshing to hear a journalist as clear as Patrick is about America's current situation. It does look like the country is on the skids.........or looking hard to find those skids in the near future. But still, only a very few pundits tie America's dilemma to the deaths of children in Minab, Tehran or Gaza: Patrick is one such, Col Wilkerson another, and for this Canadian:
UNTIL I HEAR MORE OF US WESTERN IMPERIALISTS DENOUNCING IMPERIALISM AND LAMENTING THE DEATHS OF INNOCENTS IN ALL THE COUNTRIES AMERICA HAS RUSHED TO 'HELP' WITH HER REGIME CHANGE BULLSHIT....I don't hold out much hope for anything but the implosion of the empire so many defend, albeit while calling it a 'democracy'.
I follow quite a few geopolitical analysts, including some very good ones.
You, Patrick, are at the very top of the ladder.
I say this with the deepest conviction.