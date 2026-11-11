While the war against Iran continues rage on, American voters took to polls in the recent Midterm Elections—and turned in a damning verdict against President Trump and the Republican Party. But this crisis of confidence extends well beyond the domestic theatre. For the last century, world leaders who were responsible for war crimes would simply plead ignorance, or worse: claim their actions were was a ‘grave mistake’ in order to avoid the international justice system and further political lynching. In 2026, the world has been subject to an audacious display of contempt for international law—led by the rogue administration currently occupying the White House. Likewise, staunch US ally Israel has been arraigned for a genocide a Gaza, but still publicly mocks international law and is attacking the International Criminal Court (ICC). President Trump, has boasted that he doesn’t “need international law” and the only restraint on his power is his “own morality”, while his self-styled “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth, has decried the “tepid legality” of US domestic laws, international conventions and treaties in favour of “maximum lethality”, and showing no remorse for the 168 Iranian school girls slaughtered by the US and Israeli militaries in the infamous Minab Massacre. Will anyone be held to account for the litany of war crimes? As the President becomes increasingly detached from reality, and the US continues its moral and ethical drift, we ask the question: has Trump permanently damaged America’s position in the international system? All this and more.

Yesterday, I spoke with Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid about these and other key points regarding the decline and fall of western hegemony. Watch: