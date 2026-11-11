Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
13h

We listened to your discussion with Nima yesterday and found the analysis quite robust. It is difficult we find, for Americans to look long and hard at their own political history, though that might be what is necessary for them to see the pattern of foreign wars they have initiated.......likely for reasons other than protecting anything so ideological as 'democracy'. It's hard to swallow that you have to carpet bomb and kill the number of civilians that have died, from Viet Nam to Venezuela........in order to protect something in as much need of emergency care right back home, on the streets where American's live....and die.

But that is the kaka we have been fed in the west since the end of WWII. That is still the kaka I heard on CNN this morning (Iran is the enemy, Iran has killed Americans, Iran sponsors world terrorists, etc, etc. etc.. Any politicians reminding American viewers that all those accusations fit American military operations as well, is likely not long for political office.

It is therefore refreshing to hear a journalist as clear as Patrick is about America's current situation. It does look like the country is on the skids.........or looking hard to find those skids in the near future. But still, only a very few pundits tie America's dilemma to the deaths of children in Minab, Tehran or Gaza: Patrick is one such, Col Wilkerson another, and for this Canadian:

UNTIL I HEAR MORE OF US WESTERN IMPERIALISTS DENOUNCING IMPERIALISM AND LAMENTING THE DEATHS OF INNOCENTS IN ALL THE COUNTRIES AMERICA HAS RUSHED TO 'HELP' WITH HER REGIME CHANGE BULLSHIT....I don't hold out much hope for anything but the implosion of the empire so many defend, albeit while calling it a 'democracy'.

Reply
Share
Maria Eleni's avatar
Maria Eleni
8h

I follow quite a few geopolitical analysts, including some very good ones.

You, Patrick, are at the very top of the ladder.

I say this with the deepest conviction.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.