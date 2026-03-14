We are living through an incredible time in human history. Is the US Empire finally collapsing? While all eye are on the Trump and Israel’s war on Iran, a shift in the global order is happening right before our eyes. Discover how a rapidly changing global order, BRICS, and powerful new alliances are dismantling Western hegemony before our eyes. In this extended interview, the host and guest unpack how the US Empire is losing its grip on the world stage—from the shifting dynamics of US foreign policy in West Asia to the undeniable rise of a multipolar world driven by China and Russia, looking closely at how financial warfare, de-dollarization, and the rise of techno-feudalism are accelerating the decline of the US Empire. This global shift is not just about nations; it’s a transition into an era where civilizational states reclaim their sovereignty against a declining US liberal post-modern empire. Will the modern nation state still maintain its primacy in the 21st century? All this and more.

This is an extended interview between Deep Dive Perspective host Sayed Mohsin Abbas talks with Patrick Henningsen, independent journalist & geopolitical analyst and founder of the news website 21st Century Wire (interview was filmed in London on February 2, 2026). Watch:

Make no mistake: The US-Israeli unprovoked war of choice against Iran will be a significant catalyst that could accelerate the decline of the US-dominated world order, and push the global south and non aligned nations towards a transition to a more fragmented, multi-polar international system.