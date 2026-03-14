Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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toomuchadvice
Mar 15

I'm seeing similarities here between Donald J. Trump and Marcus Licinius Crassus in the battle of Carrhae in 53 BC.

The Parthians, under the brilliant general Surena devastated Crassus's Roman legions using highly mobile horse archers. These warriors would ride in, unleash volleys of arrows (often composite bows with excellent range and penetration), then wheel away before the Romans could close for melee combat.

The tactic exploited the desert terrain, Roman heavy infantry's lack of mobility, and supply issues.

Crassus reportedly assumed the Parthians would simply "run out of arrows" as his disciplined legions held formation and advanced.

Instead, the relentless, hit-and-run barrages wore down the Romans through attrition, heat, thirst, and mounting casualties culminating in one of Rome's worst defeats.

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Geoffrey Robertson's avatar
Geoffrey Robertson
Mar 15

The so-called “leaders” of practically every country in the world have signed off on the technocratic UN Agenda 2030 that, unless stopped, will ultimately result in the enslavement of humanity by a top-down authoritarian global state. This is what getting there looks like. The current systems of administration need to be collapsed, and that is what we are witnessing.

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