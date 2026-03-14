How the US Empire is Losing the World
An extended discussion and deep deconstruction of the underlying mechanisms driving global events, and what the coming multipolar world actually means for the future of humanity.
We are living through an incredible time in human history. Is the US Empire finally collapsing? While all eye are on the Trump and Israel’s war on Iran, a shift in the global order is happening right before our eyes. Discover how a rapidly changing global order, BRICS, and powerful new alliances are dismantling Western hegemony before our eyes. In this extended interview, the host and guest unpack how the US Empire is losing its grip on the world stage—from the shifting dynamics of US foreign policy in West Asia to the undeniable rise of a multipolar world driven by China and Russia, looking closely at how financial warfare, de-dollarization, and the rise of techno-feudalism are accelerating the decline of the US Empire. This global shift is not just about nations; it’s a transition into an era where civilizational states reclaim their sovereignty against a declining US liberal post-modern empire. Will the modern nation state still maintain its primacy in the 21st century? All this and more.
This is an extended interview between Deep Dive Perspective host Sayed Mohsin Abbas talks with Patrick Henningsen, independent journalist & geopolitical analyst and founder of the news website 21st Century Wire (interview was filmed in London on February 2, 2026). Watch:
Make no mistake: The US-Israeli unprovoked war of choice against Iran will be a significant catalyst that could accelerate the decline of the US-dominated world order, and push the global south and non aligned nations towards a transition to a more fragmented, multi-polar international system.
Patrick Henningsen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm seeing similarities here between Donald J. Trump and Marcus Licinius Crassus in the battle of Carrhae in 53 BC.
The Parthians, under the brilliant general Surena devastated Crassus's Roman legions using highly mobile horse archers. These warriors would ride in, unleash volleys of arrows (often composite bows with excellent range and penetration), then wheel away before the Romans could close for melee combat.
The tactic exploited the desert terrain, Roman heavy infantry's lack of mobility, and supply issues.
Crassus reportedly assumed the Parthians would simply "run out of arrows" as his disciplined legions held formation and advanced.
Instead, the relentless, hit-and-run barrages wore down the Romans through attrition, heat, thirst, and mounting casualties culminating in one of Rome's worst defeats.
The so-called “leaders” of practically every country in the world have signed off on the technocratic UN Agenda 2030 that, unless stopped, will ultimately result in the enslavement of humanity by a top-down authoritarian global state. This is what getting there looks like. The current systems of administration need to be collapsed, and that is what we are witnessing.