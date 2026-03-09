CN Live! analyzes the latest developments in the US and Israel’s unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, and how Iran has shocked the world by fighting back. For West Asia, this conflict is an unmitigated disaster. For the US, this illegal war has pulled Washington into a bona fide constitutional crisis. Judging by the rhetoric from the fanatics in the White House, there is no visible off-ramp, and it seems likely that this crisis will escalate into a world war. Another fundamental question: why is Israel pushing so hard for this war now? Do the Zionists feel this is their last chance to drag the United States deep into a major conflagration? All this and more.

Consortium News editor Joe Lauria and co-host Elizabeth Vos talks with 21st Century Wire founder Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

Once again, Israel has dragged the US into another war which will not end well for anyone involved. Initially, President Trump has said the war with Iran could take “a few weeks or less,” but this seems to be pipe dream at this point. The US simply do not have the air defense missile stock to maintain a protracted conflict. Hence, Trump and Israel appear to be doubling down now—too afraid of losing face and any remaining international legitimacy they’re clinging to, if forced to end their illegal war without achieving regime change. So they’ve chosen to annihilate Iran and its government instead. Thus, Trump and Israel’s ‘war of choice’ will continue to escalate.