Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
8h

It's funny how everyone keeps saying Trump surrounds himself with Yes Men, but fail to see that he himself is just another Yes Man, totally oblivious to who propped him up, and who he actually works for.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5h

My goodness, Patrick, I had to give you a heart/like to get you off the dreaded "33". Would have anyway of course...another good piece.

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