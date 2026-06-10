Iran Seizes Upper Hand & Israel’s Long Battle With Hezbollah in Lebanon
The latest exchanges between the Iran and Israel have revealed a new power shift in the region—one where Iran is now setting the pace of military escalation. In addition to this, by including Lebanon in any ceasefire package agreement, Tehran is now wielding the actual leverage in any diplomatic talks going forward. This is a fundamental sea-change from where thing stood when this latest phase of the conflict began on February 28th. In this extended discussion, we’ll also look at the history on Hezbollah in Lebanon, why it was formed in the first place, and how it is been used by Israel and the US as an excuse to massacre and ethnically cleanse the Lebanese population, with the expressed aim of stealing land and resources as part of the Zionist entity’s ‘Greater Israel Project. We also weigh-in on prospects for Russia, Europe and Ukraine in the event of a wider war breaking out. All this and more.
Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about the latest deadly exchange between the US, Israel, Lebanon, and Iran. Watch:
NOTE: What should be abundantly clear by now, is that the US and Israel are carrying out their provocations and military strikes on Lebanon and Iran in a deliberate effort to sabotage any potential peace talks, and set the region on course for a protracted state of war. Their long-term goal is to destroy Iran’s infrastructure and functioning economy, in hopes of achieving ‘regime change’ in Tehran—ephemeral concept which is still enjoys lots of purchase in Washington and remains on heavy rotation in Tel Aviv as well. They also seek to redraw Lebanon’s land and resource map… by coercion (leaning on their puppet regime in Beirut) and brute force. It’s pretty clear by how the tide is now turning in Iran’s favour, that this worn-out Neocon dream has no chance of coming to fruition. Geopolitical analyist Asli Bali puts it perfectly stating that, “A regional order organized around Israeli impunity requires levels of coercion that are accelerating American decline.” True that.
- PH
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As this commentator posted yesterday in response to the reports regarding the Apache, there’s another thought to consider regarding orchestration a,k,a scam, staging. There’s been no physical evidence showing the wreckage although that, too, could be fabricated. What if there was no helo downed. Alternatively, what if Israel or proxy downed a helo with full knowledge the pilots wouldn’t survive. What if the optics were to serve as a fire set to provoke Trump to abandon negotiations. What if the hoax, scam, lie was manufactured by Israel.
Iran’s paradigm has shifted from a sectarian “Shia axis” to a pan-Islamic framework.
By demanding that any peace deal with the US and Israel must resolve Gaza (Sunni) after missile strikes linked to Lebanon (Shia), Tehran drops the Sunni‑Shia faultline and presents itself as the protector of all Muslims.
Crucially, this leapfrogs Saudi Arabia’s long‑standing condition—normalization under the Abraham Accords only if Israel recognises Palestinian statehood.
Iran goes further, proposing a non‑hegemonic, pan‑Islamic regional security architecture: a treaty or agreement that includes Sunni and Shia states alike, absorbs the Palestinian cause into a collective Muslim order, and explicitly rejects Iranian domination.
The move seizes pan‑Islamic legitimacy from Riyadh and reframes the entire regional order around a unified Islamic front rather than sectarian camps.