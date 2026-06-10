The latest exchanges between the Iran and Israel have revealed a new power shift in the region—one where Iran is now setting the pace of military escalation. In addition to this, by including Lebanon in any ceasefire package agreement, Tehran is now wielding the actual leverage in any diplomatic talks going forward. This is a fundamental sea-change from where thing stood when this latest phase of the conflict began on February 28th. In this extended discussion, we’ll also look at the history on Hezbollah in Lebanon, why it was formed in the first place, and how it is been used by Israel and the US as an excuse to massacre and ethnically cleanse the Lebanese population, with the expressed aim of stealing land and resources as part of the Zionist entity’s ‘Greater Israel Project. We also weigh-in on prospects for Russia, Europe and Ukraine in the event of a wider war breaking out. All this and more.

Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about the latest deadly exchange between the US, Israel, Lebanon, and Iran. Watch:

NOTE: What should be abundantly clear by now, is that the US and Israel are carrying out their provocations and military strikes on Lebanon and Iran in a deliberate effort to sabotage any potential peace talks, and set the region on course for a protracted state of war. Their long-term goal is to destroy Iran’s infrastructure and functioning economy, in hopes of achieving ‘regime change’ in Tehran—ephemeral concept which is still enjoys lots of purchase in Washington and remains on heavy rotation in Tel Aviv as well. They also seek to redraw Lebanon’s land and resource map… by coercion (leaning on their puppet regime in Beirut) and brute force. It’s pretty clear by how the tide is now turning in Iran’s favour, that this worn-out Neocon dream has no chance of coming to fruition. Geopolitical analyist Asli Bali puts it perfectly stating that, “A regional order organized around Israeli impunity requires levels of coercion that are accelerating American decline.” True that.



- PH