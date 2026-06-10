Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Greer Holland's avatar
Greer Holland
8h

As this commentator posted yesterday in response to the reports regarding the Apache, there’s another thought to consider regarding orchestration a,k,a scam, staging. There’s been no physical evidence showing the wreckage although that, too, could be fabricated. What if there was no helo downed. Alternatively, what if Israel or proxy downed a helo with full knowledge the pilots wouldn’t survive. What if the optics were to serve as a fire set to provoke Trump to abandon negotiations. What if the hoax, scam, lie was manufactured by Israel.

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Fernando's avatar
Fernando
8h

Iran’s paradigm has shifted from a sectarian “Shia axis” to a pan-Islamic framework.

By demanding that any peace deal with the US and Israel must resolve Gaza (Sunni) after missile strikes linked to Lebanon (Shia), Tehran drops the Sunni‑Shia faultline and presents itself as the protector of all Muslims.

Crucially, this leapfrogs Saudi Arabia’s long‑standing condition—normalization under the Abraham Accords only if Israel recognises Palestinian statehood.

Iran goes further, proposing a non‑hegemonic, pan‑Islamic regional security architecture: a treaty or agreement that includes Sunni and Shia states alike, absorbs the Palestinian cause into a collective Muslim order, and explicitly rejects Iranian domination.

The move seizes pan‑Islamic legitimacy from Riyadh and reframes the entire regional order around a unified Islamic front rather than sectarian camps.

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