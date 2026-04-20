Both Iran and the US are claiming they’re shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran blaming the US for “breaches of trust” by imposing a military blockade in Iranian territorial waters, and the US is trying to blame Iran for alleged breaking the tenuous ceasefire. What about the Gulf sheikhdoms? Do these post-colonial British relic have a future in the region without US protection? Meanwhile in Washington, President Donald Trump still claims that ‘high level’ negotiations are still ongoing, and accusing Iran for ‘breaking the deal’—a deal which never really saw the light of day due to Trump’s own erratic Trump positions, and the fact that he keeps moving the goal posts during negotiations. Is the US even capable of abiding by any agreement? Under the current regime in Washington, that remains an open question. On closer inspection though, it does appear that piracy is the new US grand strategy now.



Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks to editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Saturday April 18, 2026.