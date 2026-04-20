Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Billy Bob's avatar
Billy Bob
3h

Sooner or later the neighbors will really start complaining about the lack of traffic in their neighborhood. All the money spent on their “security alarms” and the security firm doesn’t seem to be paying off.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Thank you, great interview!

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