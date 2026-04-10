Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Al's avatar
Al
4h

Wow.. the people interviewed seemed pretty calm compared to the disgust and anger I feel after voting for the orange clad lier three times. If people truly understood the true cost of this debacle they would be jumping through the camera in anger. Forget $5 / gallon gas, look at cost that it’s costing billions per day. This all will be inflated away and paid not just us, now at pump, but future generations in interest, weakening currency and decay in infrastructure etc.. Trump and billionaire class don’t give a rats as* about every day working folks and you can be sure Trumps kids and grandkids wont be affected by a degraded economy and stagnant employment opportunities for future generations

Pissed as hell!

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Mountain Mama 21's avatar
Mountain Mama 21
4h

Excellent! Very interesting report! Thanks so much.

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