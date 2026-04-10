Iran War: Here's Why Voters Are Leaving Trump Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Recently, we spent time on the ground in two marginally red states—Arizona and Texas, to try and get a better sense of where voters were on the issue of the Trump Administration and how its prosecuting its war on Iran, but also how this issue is likely to impact the upcoming 2026 Midterm Elections in November. Because this issue is sensitive for many people, and because politics in America has become increasingly extremely polarized, many people were not comfortable speaking on camera. Nonetheless, we still managed to get a fairly diverse range of people, some with nuanced views, and others with extremely strong feelings on this president and a war which seems to be hurting the economy.
While I tend to spend the majority of my media time in studio doing hard analysis on geopolitics, I do occasionally get the opportunity to hit the street and gather vox-pops and hot takes from people in their communities. I hope you find this one enlightening and informative. Special thanks to UK Column for broadcasting this report. Watch:
NOTE: A shorter version of this report was broadcast live on UK Column News on April 1, 2026 here.
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Wow.. the people interviewed seemed pretty calm compared to the disgust and anger I feel after voting for the orange clad lier three times. If people truly understood the true cost of this debacle they would be jumping through the camera in anger. Forget $5 / gallon gas, look at cost that it’s costing billions per day. This all will be inflated away and paid not just us, now at pump, but future generations in interest, weakening currency and decay in infrastructure etc.. Trump and billionaire class don’t give a rats as* about every day working folks and you can be sure Trumps kids and grandkids wont be affected by a degraded economy and stagnant employment opportunities for future generations
Pissed as hell!
Excellent! Very interesting report! Thanks so much.