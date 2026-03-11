IRAN WAR: Where’s It Heading Now? – Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel Davis
The excuse of “just following orders” would not protect U.S. military personnel from potential war-crimes charges down the road.
The U.S. war with Iran is illegal under both U.S. and international law, claiming it was launched without constitutional authorization and therefore could qualify as a war of aggression, which he calls the most serious war crime under the principles established at the Nuremberg Trials—an undeclared and unprovoked war of choice. Thus, the excuse of “just following orders” would not protect U.S. military personnel from potential war-crimes charges under current international and domestic laws. We also look at the influence of pro-Israel interests, with U.S. foreign-policy decisions and cabinet appointments under Donald Trump heavily influenced by the Israeli lobby and the government of Benjamin Netanyahu—because key officials were chosen on the basis of their relationship with the Israel lobby.
Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen about disturbing developments. Watch:
NOTE: Trump has lied, having given changing explanations for the war—first claiming it was to stop an imminent threat, then saying it was connected to Israel’s planned attack on Iran, and later asserting Iran had been “at war with the U.S. for 47 years.” In fact, it’s the other way around.
Patrick Henningsen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Excellent interview!
Strangely enough Patrick, events are unfolding exactly as you predicted they would. These people are so arrogant, they really believe we are as stupid as they are.
This war with Iran is going to be an utter disaster for all the innocents people involved.
And don't even get me started about how furious I am that the Fairford base is being used to launch bombing raids on Iran.
How dare they use the air above my roof to fly their hideous missions.
I am 14 miles away from Fairford, so don't think I don't know what's going on. I won't be being quiet either.
Cuff me up, I don't care. Put me in a cell, whatever. It won't be the first time, or the last.
Subtle is not my middle name..