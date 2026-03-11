The U.S. war with Iran is illegal under both U.S. and international law, claiming it was launched without constitutional authorization and therefore could qualify as a war of aggression, which he calls the most serious war crime under the principles established at the Nuremberg Trials—an undeclared and unprovoked war of choice. Thus, the excuse of “just following orders” would not protect U.S. military personnel from potential war-crimes charges under current international and domestic laws. We also look at the influence of pro-Israel interests, with U.S. foreign-policy decisions and cabinet appointments under Donald Trump heavily influenced by the Israeli lobby and the government of Benjamin Netanyahu—because key officials were chosen on the basis of their relationship with the Israel lobby.

Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen about disturbing developments. Watch:

NOTE: Trump has lied, having given changing explanations for the war—first claiming it was to stop an imminent threat, then saying it was connected to Israel’s planned attack on Iran, and later asserting Iran had been “at war with the U.S. for 47 years.” In fact, it’s the other way around.