Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Mountain Mama 21
Mar 11

Excellent interview!

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
Mar 13

Strangely enough Patrick, events are unfolding exactly as you predicted they would. These people are so arrogant, they really believe we are as stupid as they are.

This war with Iran is going to be an utter disaster for all the innocents people involved.

And don't even get me started about how furious I am that the Fairford base is being used to launch bombing raids on Iran.

How dare they use the air above my roof to fly their hideous missions.

I am 14 miles away from Fairford, so don't think I don't know what's going on. I won't be being quiet either.

Cuff me up, I don't care. Put me in a cell, whatever. It won't be the first time, or the last.

Subtle is not my middle name..

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