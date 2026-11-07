According to all major exit polling, and an rather awkward mea culpa from JD Vance, Iran has just scored a major blow against the Trump regime in these US Midterm Elections, clearing the way for a “Blue tsunami” that has thrown a reeling White House into full panic mode. Over in Tel Aviv, a desperate Netanyahu still clings to power, as the Knesset holds emergency meetings to try and decide who will form the next government in Israel. Fears remain that Netanyahu could still initiate another round of war on Iran. Meanwhile, the unthinkable—the use of nuclear weapons by the US and Israel, still looms over the fractured situation in West Asia.

This week, I discussed all this and more with host Danny Haiphong and guest Col Larry Wilkerson. Watch:





