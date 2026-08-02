Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
4h

It looks like US/Israel have already enlisted a fellow crooked and corrupt zionist named Zelensky to broaden the war for them and open up a new front on the Caspian Sea.

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Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
28m

Very good work, Patrick. Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/209506041) with comments and links.

"Patrick again appears to have his finger on the WW3 pulse with Trump leading western civilization to disaster. Trump's situation back home appears more dire all the time: https://www.youtube.com/@MeidasTouch/videos BREAKING: TRUMP SUSPENDS MAJOR IRAN ATTACKS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llva4KRxEmw Larry Johnson: I Called It Off: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0XAXR6AWXw Ana provides good info (IMHO): https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks/videos"

The question concerns what orders the Global Banksters have for Israel-Netanyahu in light of Trump's pause. Iran-Russia-China-BRICS is wise to force the US to consolidate operations inside Israeli borders for a showdown that kills two birds with a single stone. The Middle East stage is being set for a David vs Goliath battle with the stone buried deeply in US-Israel foreheads providing a sign of changing US global dollar-military-economy hegemony for a captive world audience. At some point my hope is that the very good WW3 commentators like Daniel Davis, Doug Macgegor, Larry Johnson, and Patrick Henningsen will realize that the Global Banksters are using Trump-Netanyahu and Iran-Russia-China-BRICS to destroy western civilization was we know it very much on purpose. We are living in a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real, which explains all the craziness taking place all around us.

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