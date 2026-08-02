Can anything stop the train wreck of Trump’s spiraling disastrous second term? The conflict in West Asia is currently spreading to more and more countries in the region, and behind this push appears to be the familiar fingerprints of Washington and its partner in crime, Israel. But this criminal duo cannot do what it’s doing without help from subservient client states and local enforcers. Enter Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait—all acting against their own interests and existential survival in order to serve the almighty US dollar. But what is the true cost of this neocolonial arrangement? The region is now on fire, with the maelstrom expanding by the day, with fighting extending back into Yemen, Jordan, as well as Iraq and even Egypt. How long until the war spills into Europe, and Central Asia? Understanding how we arrived here is crucial to charting a path out of this historic dilemma. All this and more.

Former British diplomat and host of The Peacemonger podcast, Ian Proud, talks to 21st Century Wire founder Patrick Henningsen with a scathing assessment of U.S. foreign policy failures — the Iran war, the sabotaged diplomacy, the compounded disasters in Ukraine and Gaza, and why the United States is now widely seen by its international peers as agreement-incapable. Watch:

NOTE: This podcast was recorded on Thursday July 30, 2026.