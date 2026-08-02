Iran Won’t Break: An Inside Look Into Trump’s Foreign Policy Disaster
Can anything stop the train wreck of Trump’s spiraling disastrous second term? The conflict in West Asia is currently spreading to more and more countries in the region, and behind this push appears to be the familiar fingerprints of Washington and its partner in crime, Israel. But this criminal duo cannot do what it’s doing without help from subservient client states and local enforcers. Enter Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait—all acting against their own interests and existential survival in order to serve the almighty US dollar. But what is the true cost of this neocolonial arrangement? The region is now on fire, with the maelstrom expanding by the day, with fighting extending back into Yemen, Jordan, as well as Iraq and even Egypt. How long until the war spills into Europe, and Central Asia? Understanding how we arrived here is crucial to charting a path out of this historic dilemma. All this and more.
Former British diplomat and host of The Peacemonger podcast, Ian Proud, talks to 21st Century Wire founder Patrick Henningsen with a scathing assessment of U.S. foreign policy failures — the Iran war, the sabotaged diplomacy, the compounded disasters in Ukraine and Gaza, and why the United States is now widely seen by its international peers as agreement-incapable. Watch:
NOTE: This podcast was recorded on Thursday July 30, 2026.
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It looks like US/Israel have already enlisted a fellow crooked and corrupt zionist named Zelensky to broaden the war for them and open up a new front on the Caspian Sea.
Very good work, Patrick. Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/209506041) with comments and links.
"Patrick again appears to have his finger on the WW3 pulse with Trump leading western civilization to disaster. Trump's situation back home appears more dire all the time: https://www.youtube.com/@MeidasTouch/videos BREAKING: TRUMP SUSPENDS MAJOR IRAN ATTACKS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llva4KRxEmw Larry Johnson: I Called It Off: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0XAXR6AWXw Ana provides good info (IMHO): https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks/videos"
The question concerns what orders the Global Banksters have for Israel-Netanyahu in light of Trump's pause. Iran-Russia-China-BRICS is wise to force the US to consolidate operations inside Israeli borders for a showdown that kills two birds with a single stone. The Middle East stage is being set for a David vs Goliath battle with the stone buried deeply in US-Israel foreheads providing a sign of changing US global dollar-military-economy hegemony for a captive world audience. At some point my hope is that the very good WW3 commentators like Daniel Davis, Doug Macgegor, Larry Johnson, and Patrick Henningsen will realize that the Global Banksters are using Trump-Netanyahu and Iran-Russia-China-BRICS to destroy western civilization was we know it very much on purpose. We are living in a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real, which explains all the craziness taking place all around us.