Here are some deeper insights about Iran following its recent state funeral processions for the late Ayatollah Khamenei, which spanned from Tehran to Najaf and Karbala, and ending in the holy city of Mashhad. We look at how Western media misinterpreted the turnout’s scale and significance, before delving into my views on Iran under Khamenei - highlighting its high literacy, and being the region’s leader in women with STEM grads and PhDs, as well as the country’s drive for self-sufficiency in agriculture, medical, nuclear physics, missiles, and drones. It became pretty clear that the knowledge economy in Iran is why institutions like Sharif University have faced targeting by U.S. and Israeli bombings. One can easily contrast ‘home grown’ Iran with the Gulf monarchies who import all of their labour, expertise and management. It’s been targeted by Israel because Iran is the sole regional state advocating for the liberation Palestinians and Lebanon. We also outline asymmetric warfare, the corridor through Syria and Iraq, and how Iraqi oil revenues held in New York provide the US with leverage through the dollar. All this and more.

Upon my return from Iran, I spoke at length with Deep Dive Perspective host Syed Mohsin Abbas about how the western mischaracterisation of Iran and its people have led to a historic foreign policy disaster. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on July 27, 2026.