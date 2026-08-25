Here are some deeper insights about Iran following its recent state funeral processions for the late Ayatollah Khamenei, which spanned from Tehran to Najaf and Karbala, and ending in the holy city of Mashhad. We look at how Western media misinterpreted the turnout’s scale and significance, before delving into my views on Iran under Khamenei - highlighting its high literacy, and being the region’s leader in women with STEM grads and PhDs, as well as the country’s drive for self-sufficiency in agriculture, medical, nuclear physics, missiles, and drones. It became pretty clear that the knowledge economy in Iran is why institutions like Sharif University have faced targeting by U.S. and Israeli bombings. One can easily contrast ‘home grown’ Iran with the Gulf monarchies who import all of their labour, expertise and management. It’s been targeted by Israel because Iran is the sole regional state advocating for the liberation Palestinians and Lebanon. We also outline asymmetric warfare, the corridor through Syria and Iraq, and how Iraqi oil revenues held in New York provide the US with leverage through the dollar. All this and more.
Upon my return from Iran, I spoke at length with Deep Dive Perspective host Syed Mohsin Abbas about how the western mischaracterisation of Iran and its people have led to a historic foreign policy disaster. Watch:
NOTE: This interview was recorded on July 27, 2026.
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Patrick icymi CloudFlare has 21 century blocked here in NC in the US.
So likely all over the US.
Might want to push your substack hard in your spots as your only funding avenue.
I cannot help but feel a deep sense of shame and loathing at the west leaders who condone and participate in the slaughter of innocent children in the name of war.
There is never a time when this action can be acceptable. Not ever.
Iran has taken the brunt of extreme brutality, from the US and Israel. These actions must never be forgiven or forgotten. Likewise the actions against the Palestinians.
For the sake of humanity, Iran Must Rise.