Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Hugh Wildman's avatar
Hugh Wildman
13h

Patrick icymi CloudFlare has 21 century blocked here in NC in the US.

So likely all over the US.

Might want to push your substack hard in your spots as your only funding avenue.

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
14h

I cannot help but feel a deep sense of shame and loathing at the west leaders who condone and participate in the slaughter of innocent children in the name of war.

There is never a time when this action can be acceptable. Not ever.

Iran has taken the brunt of extreme brutality, from the US and Israel. These actions must never be forgiven or forgotten. Likewise the actions against the Palestinians.

For the sake of humanity, Iran Must Rise.

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