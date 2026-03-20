Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Hugh Curran's avatar
Hugh Curran
Mar 20

Is there anyone who doubts that "Israel has [not] been the main driver of Trump's unprovoked, illegal war of choice against Iran". It would seem that the evidence is overwhelming that Israel is the main driver spearheading this self destructive mission that will see Israel suffer far more harm (morally and physically) than Iran...

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Idiot's avatar
Idiot
Mar 20

What's next WW3 n Freedom for whoever survives or planet slavery maybe for Years I know my choice

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