This week, the unthinkable has happened: Reuters has confirmed that Israel attacked South Pars, the world’s largest gas field shared by Iran and Qatar—an attack which they coordinated with coordinated with the United States. Predictably, Iran has retaliated against neighbouring Arab Gulf state oil and gas infrastructure, which will further envelope the MENA region and global economy into a maelstrom. In addition, Iran has launched a deadly missile strike landing inside the oil refinery complex in Haifa, a key node in Israel’s energy infrastructure. Are the US and Israel conspiring to wreck the Gulf with the aim of eventually taking it over? Evidence has emerged that Israel is the main driver of Trump’s unprovoked, illegal war of choice against Iran, plunging the global economy into turmoil. Firstly, Washington was rocked this week by the surprise resignation of Trump’s counterterrorism chief Joe Kent over fake Israeli-sourced intelligence used to launch the illegal war on Iran, with this scandal leading directly back to DNI Tulsi Gabbard who has effectively allowed Israel to ‘stove pipe’ reams of half-baked faux ‘intelligence’ directly on to the Oval Office desk of a hapless and befuddled Trump. Gabbard, a supposed ‘antiwar’ figure has become a key enabler for the unfolding WWIII crisis. All this and more.

Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks with editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: Iran has warned it will show “no restraint” if its energy infrastructure is hit again, following Israel’s bombing of the South Pars site on Wednesday. Predictably, Trump is backpedaling, claiming that the US has ‘nothing to do with Israel’s attack’ on the South Pars, and claims that he has told Israel’s PM Netanyahu to cease attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure—hardly a credible statement by Trump. Iran’s retaliation—hitting one of Qatar’s main gas production facilities, thus punishing Qatar for allowing the US to use its territory to launch its illegal war on Iran. For Qatar it’s a disaster: 17 percent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity has been wiped out, leading to an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue. The leaders from several European countries, along with Canada and Japan, express their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage” through the Strait of Hormuz—but it’s still unclear what exactly that would entail. The world waits…