Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
1d

Great explains by Patrick Henningsen. The senseless labelling of liberation organizations as "terrorists" are a dissinformative trick of deceive by the real terrorist westerners to attack dissenters at every front (from Hezbollah to Palestine Action) and "justify" mass-murder attacks and targetting assasinations against "terrorists" ... who want to liberate and protect their people, or just citizen casualties as "collateral damage" in a "war" without restrains (the old-new modality of war psy-op: inflict terror to be targeted by these monsters of the empire (with its factions and secrecys and own divisions ... but functioning as the same empire with its murderous and corrupt goals to subjugate all lands and people for their own benefit).

A master summary of what is going on FOR REAL in West Asia (focus in Lebanon and Palestine, but not only), just what generally media try to hide and disinform about. A clear statement and appreciation of what Iran is doing, in a historical context, to realy SAVE the world of the deadly domination project by the empire and subsidiaries, one dementially called "greater israel".

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Howard's avatar
Howard
1d

Solid overview.

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