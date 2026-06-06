Israel’s Nefarious Plan to Annex Lebanon’s Land & Resources + Trump’s Actual Legacy
The supposed ‘Hezbollah ceasefire deal’ that was proposed by Lebanon’s government this week was actually a US-Israeli demand handed to their puppet president in Beirut—and which serves as a dark road map to a violent sectarian civil war in Lebanon. This has always been the U.S. and Israeli intension for Lebanon, and now the agenda is clear for the world to see. We explain how and why. Another crucial mechanism driving the continued war and genocide in the Middle East, as well as the erosion of civil liberties and rights in the West, is the heavily distorted and politicized labeling and proscription of supposed "terrorists" by Israel and its Western allies. History will look back on this weaponization of completely subjective labeling of numerous otherwise legitimate armed liberation struggles, political movements, and opposition parties and militias—as a primary source of international conflict, as well used by Israel and the West to justify the most egregious war crimes and genocides the world has seen over the last 40 years. Meanwhile, Iran continues to demonstrate how its regional hegemony is only increasing, as the remaining (clueless and corrupt) Gulf monarchies still cling to their Washington’s protection racket relationship. Also, Israel and US are incredibly exposed militarily, and are now buying for time to restock their dwindling defenses. Meanwhile, Trump and MAGA continue to collapse at home, ahead of the 2026 Midterm elections this fall, the first inevitable step towards its ultimate demise in 2028. All this and more.
Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks to editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:
NOTE: According to recent reports, Hezbollah have officially rejected the US-Israeli-Lebanese joint ceasefire proposal, setting the stage for even more intense conflict and attempted genocide of the native Lebanese population of South Lebanon, and a likely resumption of Israeli bombing runs over the capital of Beirut. Will Iran intervene militarily? Watch this space.
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Great explains by Patrick Henningsen. The senseless labelling of liberation organizations as "terrorists" are a dissinformative trick of deceive by the real terrorist westerners to attack dissenters at every front (from Hezbollah to Palestine Action) and "justify" mass-murder attacks and targetting assasinations against "terrorists" ... who want to liberate and protect their people, or just citizen casualties as "collateral damage" in a "war" without restrains (the old-new modality of war psy-op: inflict terror to be targeted by these monsters of the empire (with its factions and secrecys and own divisions ... but functioning as the same empire with its murderous and corrupt goals to subjugate all lands and people for their own benefit).
A master summary of what is going on FOR REAL in West Asia (focus in Lebanon and Palestine, but not only), just what generally media try to hide and disinform about. A clear statement and appreciation of what Iran is doing, in a historical context, to realy SAVE the world of the deadly domination project by the empire and subsidiaries, one dementially called "greater israel".
Solid overview.