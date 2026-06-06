The supposed ‘Hezbollah ceasefire deal’ that was proposed by Lebanon’s government this week was actually a US-Israeli demand handed to their puppet president in Beirut—and which serves as a dark road map to a violent sectarian civil war in Lebanon. This has always been the U.S. and Israeli intension for Lebanon, and now the agenda is clear for the world to see. We explain how and why. Another crucial mechanism driving the continued war and genocide in the Middle East, as well as the erosion of civil liberties and rights in the West, is the heavily distorted and politicized labeling and proscription of supposed "terrorists" by Israel and its Western allies. History will look back on this weaponization of completely subjective labeling of numerous otherwise legitimate armed liberation struggles, political movements, and opposition parties and militias—as a primary source of international conflict, as well used by Israel and the West to justify the most egregious war crimes and genocides the world has seen over the last 40 years. Meanwhile, Iran continues to demonstrate how its regional hegemony is only increasing, as the remaining (clueless and corrupt) Gulf monarchies still cling to their Washington’s protection racket relationship. Also, Israel and US are incredibly exposed militarily, and are now buying for time to restock their dwindling defenses. Meanwhile, Trump and MAGA continue to collapse at home, ahead of the 2026 Midterm elections this fall, the first inevitable step towards its ultimate demise in 2028. All this and more.

Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks to editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: According to recent reports, Hezbollah have officially rejected the US-Israeli-Lebanese joint ceasefire proposal, setting the stage for even more intense conflict and attempted genocide of the native Lebanese population of South Lebanon, and a likely resumption of Israeli bombing runs over the capital of Beirut. Will Iran intervene militarily? Watch this space.