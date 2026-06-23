Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Buergermeister's avatar
Michael Buergermeister
5d

Hatred of Goys is the biggest problem in the world today because fanatic Zionists (e.g. Hitler, Epstein & Bibi) see each and every Goy as a potential threat.

Reply
Share
ANN HEFFERAN's avatar
ANN HEFFERAN
5d

Yep! - The Ruling Class - as I said. Trump is part of it - as well as serving for them at Pres of USA. Oh, so he's an exception? Musk? The thing I appreciate about posts like this is that it gives others, with an alternative narrative, to express it - thanks.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture