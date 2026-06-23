In this special report, I conducted a bombshell interview with Albanian dissident academic and whistleblower, Olsi Jazexhi, where he reveals the real story behind the headlines of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s audacious land-grab of Sazan Island in Albania . Olsi describes the rapid Israeli takeover of the his government, key nodes of the military and police forces, the intelligence services, as well as industry. More shocking though, are the large tracks of fertile land and resources, including an incredible 100,000 square hectares that’s being gifted by Albania's corrupt Prime Minster Edi Rama to Israel, including the establishment of new settlements and Kibbutz farms—effectively extending the infamous Greater Israel Project into Europe and the Balkans. There is also a major geopolitical element too: a longterm plan is for Washington and Tel Aviv to commandeer this strategic maritime choke point leading into the Adriatic Sea and mainland Europe.

We bring all the receipts. Watch:

READ MORE: For all the receipts on Kushner & Co’s dirty dealings in Albania, read this incredible report by Freddie Ponton titled, “Exporting the Abraham Accords: The Hidden Network Converging on Albania’s Shoreline” at 21st Century Wire.