Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph's avatar
Joseph
7h

Dutchie here, how's about we drop Mark Rutte headfirst in that desert somewhere, eh?

That's one dutchman we wouldn't mind losing

Reply
Share
1 reply
Matthew Hoh's avatar
Matthew Hoh
5h

Really wonderful. Thank you Patrick. Words I needed to hear.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture