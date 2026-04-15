We’re going to do a different sort of journey today. For years, I’ve heard old tales about the notorious Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine, located somewhere in the Superstition Mountains, just outside of Apache Junction, Arizona. So we headed up the Lost Dutchman’s trail which leads up to the base of Flat Iron Mountain, just on the other side of Gold Canyon. Making our way up this trail under the early morning desert sun, with some mild elevation, while recounting the story of the infamous Lost Dutchman's mine hidden somewhere out here. It’s hard to believe that after 150 years, gold bugs and chaparral sleuths haven’t stopped searching for this legendary stash.



Unpacking this mysterious piece of old western mythology provides a cool segue into a bigger political conversation, where we breakdown Washington’s precarious Iran ceasefire negotiations taking place far away in Islamabad, and Netanyahu’s predictable subterfuge. We’ll also diagnose the madness of Trump, and try to make sense of another geopolitical riddle which no one can seem to figure out. Watch:

NOTE: Based on the positive feedback we've received so far, we're going to continue making these informal 'walk and talk' video journeys—in addition to all of our regular media production each week. Thank you again for all of your help, and your support for independent journalism.