Operation 'Epic Fail': How Israel, CIA, Gabbard Fed Trump Fake Intel of 'Imminent Threat' from Iran – Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel Davis
Nake US aggression against Iran and Cuba reveal a very dangerous trend: de facto state terrorism carried by the US and Israel—leading to further instability and humanitarian disasters.
It’s now clear that U.S. policy and leadership around the Iran conflict are driven by flawed intelligence, political opportunism, and misunderstanding of Iranian society. The shock resignation of Trump’s Counterterrorism chief Joe Kent revealed something many already suspected—that the so-called ‘intelligence’ reaching President Trump, fed to him by Israel, CIA, and Trump’s own DNI Tulsi Gabbard is, at the very least, unreliable, but more likely manipulated if not completely fabricated—leading to exaggerated or false narratives that influence decisions. On Iran, the reality is that U.S. and Israeli pressure has backfired: instead of weakening the government, it has unified the Iranian population, increasing support for resistance rather than regime change. Iran’s ability to keep the Strait of Hormuz disrupted has become strategic leverage. Also, U.S. policy towards Cuba is underlined by decades of sanctions designed to punish and harm Cuban civilians. We also discuss how Vice President JD Vance is nothing more than a faux ‘MAGA’ political construct (created by Peter Thiel) who has no principles other than serving the oligarchy class and holding on to power. Also, Trump boasting about “taking” Cuba is dangerous and part of a broader pattern: aggression and state terrorism by US, which will lead to further instability and humanitarian disasters. All this and more.
An explosive discussion between Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis talks with 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen. Watch:
NOTE: The story around Iran and Persian Gulf is moving fast. Tomorrow, I will post a follow-up discussion on this subject which will go even deeper in the dangerous war that’s still unfolding and what to expect next.
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Israel is a US military land base for control of oil and the petrodollar.
Any Israeli policy would not fly without the complicity of the US government.
The US always acts through proxies.
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewAtlas
US imperialism is driven by the material interests of the individual and corporate owners of capital who control and operate the US government and all of the other means of coercion and control those owners have available. Follow the money; follow the movement of assets.
The USA has multi decade global ambitions, and we are simply seeing the latter expression of these. Ultimately the goal is to cut off the trade routes to the Middle East for China and Russia. The destruction of Iran is essential for this. This war is not a mistake - that is optics for domestic consumption. It has been planned for 40 years. If the USA does not do it now, China will soon be too powerful and the USA will lose control.
US financial dominance depends on the petrodollar. It is essential to maintain control financially and militarily of the Gulf states for the USA to continue expansionist policies.
The requirement to continually expand and militarily dominate vassal states and repress opposition has bankrupted the USA - hence the drive for a new financial system, technocratic control, ownership of all global natural resources, and totalitarianism. - this is the "Great Reset"
The US Uniparty both democrat and republican adhere to these policies which intend to culminate in global hegemony. Israel is essential to this long-term aim, as a military outpost in the most vital area of interest.
The USA is a deeply deceptive and lying entity, that prefers to work through arms- length organisations - the World Bank, the UN, the BIS, and to install dictators who will comply in all colonised areas Africa and Asia and South America.
US citizens are so propagandised and live in a such solipsistic bubble that they are the only people in the world who do not know this.
The Middle Class Is COLLAPSING. Fascism Could Be Next | Aaron Bastani Meets Clara Mattei
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6HFghr9DGQ
Global Capitalism: An Economic Analysis of the War On Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZwXLZRyj80
Yes, the US DOES Have a Plan - Spanning Decades with Implications Far Beyond Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFEQCEOZbnI
The U.S. Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations”
Since World War II
Ignorant, pederast, mentally ill, megalomaniac, childish, racist, malignant narcissist, greedy, con artist Trump has NO say on anything related to Israel.
He is and has been blackmailed by his Handlers of Mossad/AIPAC/Israel/Rotschilds banking Mafia (which secretely owns most of Israel, the US, the UK and the EU using smart and highly effective Mossad as its ultra secret army, for many decades, starting with Gladio) to wage a totally unfair WAR on Iran, which Trump signed kicking and screaming...
Since his Mossad agents and direct handlers Kuzhner, Witkoff, Wiles, Miller, Lutnick, Bessent, Rubio etc. could not convince him, Satanyahu came to personally remind him of the thousands of videos of his pederasty perversions recorded by Mossad during 10+ years at Epstein's many mansions and Mar-a-Lago.