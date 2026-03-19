It’s now clear that U.S. policy and leadership around the Iran conflict are driven by flawed intelligence, political opportunism, and misunderstanding of Iranian society. The shock resignation of Trump’s Counterterrorism chief Joe Kent revealed something many already suspected—that the so-called ‘intelligence’ reaching President Trump, fed to him by Israel, CIA, and Trump’s own DNI Tulsi Gabbard is, at the very least, unreliable, but more likely manipulated if not completely fabricated—leading to exaggerated or false narratives that influence decisions. On Iran, the reality is that U.S. and Israeli pressure has backfired: instead of weakening the government, it has unified the Iranian population, increasing support for resistance rather than regime change. Iran’s ability to keep the Strait of Hormuz disrupted has become strategic leverage. Also, U.S. policy towards Cuba is underlined by decades of sanctions designed to punish and harm Cuban civilians. We also discuss how Vice President JD Vance is nothing more than a faux ‘MAGA’ political construct (created by Peter Thiel) who has no principles other than serving the oligarchy class and holding on to power. Also, Trump boasting about “taking” Cuba is dangerous and part of a broader pattern: aggression and state terrorism by US, which will lead to further instability and humanitarian disasters. All this and more.

An explosive discussion between Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis talks with 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: The story around Iran and Persian Gulf is moving fast. Tomorrow, I will post a follow-up discussion on this subject which will go even deeper in the dangerous war that’s still unfolding and what to expect next.