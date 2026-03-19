Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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currer's avatar
currer
Mar 19Edited

Israel is a US military land base for control of oil and the petrodollar.

Any Israeli policy would not fly without the complicity of the US government.

The US always acts through proxies.

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewAtlas

US imperialism is driven by the material interests of the individual and corporate owners of capital who control and operate the US government and all of the other means of coercion and control those owners have available. Follow the money; follow the movement of assets.

The USA has multi decade global ambitions, and we are simply seeing the latter expression of these. Ultimately the goal is to cut off the trade routes to the Middle East for China and Russia. The destruction of Iran is essential for this. This war is not a mistake - that is optics for domestic consumption. It has been planned for 40 years. If the USA does not do it now, China will soon be too powerful and the USA will lose control.

US financial dominance depends on the petrodollar. It is essential to maintain control financially and militarily of the Gulf states for the USA to continue expansionist policies.

The requirement to continually expand and militarily dominate vassal states and repress opposition has bankrupted the USA - hence the drive for a new financial system, technocratic control, ownership of all global natural resources, and totalitarianism. - this is the "Great Reset"

The US Uniparty both democrat and republican adhere to these policies which intend to culminate in global hegemony. Israel is essential to this long-term aim, as a military outpost in the most vital area of interest.

The USA is a deeply deceptive and lying entity, that prefers to work through arms- length organisations - the World Bank, the UN, the BIS, and to install dictators who will comply in all colonised areas Africa and Asia and South America.

US citizens are so propagandised and live in a such solipsistic bubble that they are the only people in the world who do not know this.

The Middle Class Is COLLAPSING. Fascism Could Be Next | Aaron Bastani Meets Clara Mattei

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6HFghr9DGQ

Global Capitalism: An Economic Analysis of the War On Iran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZwXLZRyj80

Yes, the US DOES Have a Plan - Spanning Decades with Implications Far Beyond Iran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFEQCEOZbnI

The U.S. Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations”

Since World War II

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Fernando
Mar 19

Ignorant, pederast, mentally ill, megalomaniac, childish, racist, malignant narcissist, greedy, con artist Trump has NO say on anything related to Israel.

He is and has been blackmailed by his Handlers of Mossad/AIPAC/Israel/Rotschilds banking Mafia (which secretely owns most of Israel, the US, the UK and the EU using smart and highly effective Mossad as its ultra secret army, for many decades, starting with Gladio) to wage a totally unfair WAR on Iran, which Trump signed kicking and screaming...

Since his Mossad agents and direct handlers Kuzhner, Witkoff, Wiles, Miller, Lutnick, Bessent, Rubio etc. could not convince him, Satanyahu came to personally remind him of the thousands of videos of his pederasty perversions recorded by Mossad during 10+ years at Epstein's many mansions and Mar-a-Lago.

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