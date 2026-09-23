We continue our exploration of history and present day geopolitics, this time walking amid some of the British Empire's greatest artistic treasures, historical artifacts and symbols of power - either collected, or copied, from around the known world. As luck would have it, whilst exploring Prince Albert and Queen Victoria's epic Cast Court in the V&A Museum in South Kensington, London, I ran into an old friend, Dr Peter Gandy, and together we made our way through some of the incredible scale replicas of various European architectural and sculptural masterpieces from the Classical, Medieval, Renaissance, and Gothic eras, each telling a story about successive Empires, including Trajan's Rome - each of which have since come and gone. Our conversation eventually reached the present-day global financial system which still underpins it all.
A fascinating conversation, with surprises around every turn. All this and more. Watch:
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Excellent discussion amid the spoils of empire. St George needs to return to slay the dragon of Zionism in Palestine, the UK, the USA, Germany, etc. Has the job ahead of him.
Have been to V&A but it was late in the day, so enjoyed the walk through and the interesting conversation.
We need to change the system re loans etc., Muslim approach? and small communities and States with their own Banks funded witin hte State - decentralise and make things more inter-dependent within those communities rather the one centralised Nanny State which people rely on to take care of and are not accountable..
St George was from Palestinian blood, he has travelled far. Sydney NSW, Australia has a famous football team (in Australia) with the red and white colours and are called "the Dragons".