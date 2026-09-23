Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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grahamlyons
Sep 23

Excellent discussion amid the spoils of empire. St George needs to return to slay the dragon of Zionism in Palestine, the UK, the USA, Germany, etc. Has the job ahead of him.

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Gumnut123
Sep 23

Have been to V&A but it was late in the day, so enjoyed the walk through and the interesting conversation.

We need to change the system re loans etc., Muslim approach? and small communities and States with their own Banks funded witin hte State - decentralise and make things more inter-dependent within those communities rather the one centralised Nanny State which people rely on to take care of and are not accountable..

St George was from Palestinian blood, he has travelled far. Sydney NSW, Australia has a famous football team (in Australia) with the red and white colours and are called "the Dragons".

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