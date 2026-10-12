We conclude our walk through history in London's equisite V&A Museum, this time walking through the hidden courtyard with my friend Dr Peter Gandy, discussing a number things—about the aesthetic, the philosophical and legal underpinnings of modern society, as well as other hidden aspects of the British Empire. We also ask the important question: how were these fundamental pillars of western civilisation upended by the improbable 'global pandemic' in 2020. More crucially though, we talk about how those events revealed some invaluable insights into human nature and group psychology in the 21st century. Another fascinating and uplifting conversation. Watch: