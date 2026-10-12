We conclude our walk through history in London's equisite V&A Museum, this time walking through the hidden courtyard with my friend Dr Peter Gandy, discussing a number things—about the aesthetic, the philosophical and legal underpinnings of modern society, as well as other hidden aspects of the British Empire. We also ask the important question: how were these fundamental pillars of western civilisation upended by the improbable 'global pandemic' in 2020. More crucially though, we talk about how those events revealed some invaluable insights into human nature and group psychology in the 21st century. Another fascinating and uplifting conversation. Watch:
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The second part of a fascinating conversation with the handsome liver doctor. Dr Gandy is so interesting to listen to.
The white coat was exchanged for a white hoodie on his day off, which made me smile.
So many topics covered including the film Trainspotting, a gritty hard watch which I remember seeing myself.
I remember my feelings after watching were the realisation, that street drugs don't make you feel happy, they simply make feeling miserable a little more tolerable for a few hours.
I have much admiration for Dr Gandy, it must be a tough life working in a hospital surrounded constantly by very ill people. I don't think I have the psychological fortitude to be in the medical profession. I would be heartbroken when the first patient who I was caring for died.
It was good to hear about Dr Gandy's training in the 'old ways', too often we are keen to dispense with the old ways, in favour of the new often untried and untested methods.
A hilarious end to the talk when you got ambushed by the museum staff for using a selfie stick longer than the regulations allowed. You are now indeed Patrick, an honorary Englishman.
A book from 1972 by Ivan Illich, entitled Limits to Medicine, Medical Nemesis: The Expropriation of Health, is a MUST READ now. Published by Marion Boyars, London, New York, Illich explores how healthcare (called deathcare by many) became a nihilistic agency: "institutional healthcare -- is equivalent to systemic health denial." Malthusian eugenics. Doctors with needles as God's. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Good topic for the Victorian V and A museum.