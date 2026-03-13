Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
Mar 14

Thank you both Patrick and Charlie for a great discussion on where we are in the Geopolitical world.

As a result of this latest act of aggression by the US and Israel against Iran. I believe that many more countries will be thinking very hard about hosting US bases. I am looking at Eastern Europe in particular.

Romania and Moldova will be re evaluating their position, as all has gone quiet in the news regarding Ukraine. Meanwhile the death and destruction there still continues on a daily basis.

I hope that your talk at Anarcapulco will be made available to view on here. I for one would love to listen to what you had to say there.

I still am anti war, as I believe that violence never solves anything.

May we live in a peaceful world of health and prosperity. Keeping the Faith. xxx

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EJ's avatar
EJ
Mar 13

Great Show.

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