Discussing how the journey from the U.K. to the Anarchapulco Conference began in Tehran, and a massive rally featuring over two million people that swept the nation—despite the American press claiming the Iranian government was murdering tens of thousands of civilians. Patrick’s presentation at Anarchapulco 2026 in Puerto Vallarta was an eye opener, and the role of the independent press was immediately validated, as 21WIRE sprung into action once again, this time covering the burning vehicles and cartel wars erupting on the streets of Mexico. Also, a detailed break down the geopolitical events which led to the coordinated cartel bombings throughout Mexico, as well as the role of Israel in destabilizing Latin America. Also, what are the risks of WWIII today? All this and more.

Macroagressions podcast host Charlie Robinson talks with 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: On February 28, 2026, Trump and Netanyahu launched a brutal, unprovoked war against Iran—resulting in over 1,200 deaths so far, including the murder of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The risks of a global war are now higher than ever, and nobody is really talking about it. Both Trump and Netanyahu, what’s at stake internationally and domestically is existential. Both seem unable to turn back. The world must do all it can now to avert a wider and more destructive WWIII.