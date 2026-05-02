Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Marty Moose's avatar
Marty Moose
9h

Carefully planned by Trump and Netanyahu? Looks more like 2 drunks with head injuries just winging it.

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
8h

Thanks so much for your depth of understanding and information on these issues. As Danny said your summation was excellent.

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