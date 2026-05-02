Here we discuss the imminent escalation in the Iran war— carefully planned by Netanyahu and the Trump Administration, and how Iran will be responding to the military and diplomatic maneuvers being orchestrated by the US-Israeli regime. Amazingly, Americans are still slow to accept the inevitable: the geopolitics of the Middle East has already shifted. All this and much more.

Host Danny Haiphong is joined by 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen about the prospects of the war resuming in the coming days or weeks. Watch:

NOTE: Trump has sent a wild to Congress today claiming that hostilities with Iran have been “terminated”—despite the ongoing presence of U.S. military in the Middle East. It appears he is playing games, perhaps to skirt the May 1st legal deadline for gaining approval from Congress to continue Trump and Netanyahu’s illegal undeclared war of aggression against Iran. This week’s deadline was already expected to lapse without action from the Republicans (no surprise there) who are conveniently deferring to the President. However, skeptics are remaining vigilant Watch this space.