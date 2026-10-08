As Saudi Arabia sinks ever deeper into its quagmire against Yemen’s Ansar Allah, aka “The Houthis”, a desperate Riyadh has been forced solicit help from its Mecca Pact allies Pakistan and Turkey, in order to help rescue the kingdom from certain defeat. Hardly an “Islamic NATO”, their allies’ military contributions are wholey dependent on large bags of cash, and their primary role will be to help bolster the internal Saudi police state – in addition to military advisors on the battlefield, as well as weapons, drones, with other combat and support aircraft. Despite Saudi’s expensive reinforcements, the Yemenis are already pushing back, and are close to retaking the key logistical hub crossroads at the city of Taiz. But Pakistan and Turkey’s involvement may end up extending to the other side of the Red Sea, into Sudan and the Horn of Africa. As for Trump and Netanyahu, both are facing election defeats, and may be in search of some October Surprise—which could come in many forms, but we cannot rule out the possibility, albeit remote, that Trump may deploy US forces to Oman in the coming months months. This would be a last ditch attempt to wrestle control of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran— if not complete physical control, it may at least to flip the current narrative which is decidedly in favour of Iran, despite Trump’s unhinged daily declarations oscillating between ‘victory!’ and ‘total annihilation!’ Once thing is certain, the current situation is unsustainable for both Washington and Tel Aviv. Something is bound to happen. All this and more.

Earlier this week, I spoke with Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid about these and other crucial details in this story. Watch: