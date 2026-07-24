Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Thurl's avatar
Thurl
3d

Is unfortunate that the algorithms and corporations elevate the trash news which adheres to the desired narratives while also de-ranking the outlets which provide truthful analysis. Can require much effort to filter through it all and find reliable sources.

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
3d

Good thoughts and remarks. The neverending hipocresy game of the west labeling liberation movements as terrorist organizations, them who are terrorizing the whole world, them who protect at any cost the most well funded terrorist organization of the world: the so called Israel and its terrorist tiktok trolls-in-diapers army.

Very interesting art works by the 2 mentioned (and filmed) artists!

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