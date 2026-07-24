This week we're in Central London, I took a little walk along Bankside near London Bridge, and taking a brief detour through the Tate Modern art gallery and its iconic Turbine Hall, sharing some ideas on art, space, media, before walking over the Thames and some history anecdotes, and some thoughts about the current geopolitical conundrum vis-a vi-Iran, Yemen, and the Gulf monarchies. All this and more.

NOTE: Tate Modern media exhibits shown in this video (July 2026)



Media Networks 6 Exhibit:

CILDO MEIRELES, “Babel 2001”, a tower of radios playing at once, addressing issue of information overload.



Materials and Objects 5:

NALINI MALANI, ‘video shadow plays’, rotating cylinders, projections, combining video, shadow, and sound to tell multiple stories.