Some Thoughts on City Space, Mixed Media, and Mysteries of Londinium
This week we're in Central London, I took a little walk along Bankside near London Bridge, and taking a brief detour through the Tate Modern art gallery and its iconic Turbine Hall, sharing some ideas on art, space, media, before walking over the Thames and some history anecdotes, and some thoughts about the current geopolitical conundrum vis-a vi-Iran, Yemen, and the Gulf monarchies. All this and more.
NOTE: Tate Modern media exhibits shown in this video (July 2026)
Media Networks 6 Exhibit:
CILDO MEIRELES, “Babel 2001”, a tower of radios playing at once, addressing issue of information overload.
Materials and Objects 5:
NALINI MALANI, ‘video shadow plays’, rotating cylinders, projections, combining video, shadow, and sound to tell multiple stories.
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Is unfortunate that the algorithms and corporations elevate the trash news which adheres to the desired narratives while also de-ranking the outlets which provide truthful analysis. Can require much effort to filter through it all and find reliable sources.
Good thoughts and remarks. The neverending hipocresy game of the west labeling liberation movements as terrorist organizations, them who are terrorizing the whole world, them who protect at any cost the most well funded terrorist organization of the world: the so called Israel and its terrorist tiktok trolls-in-diapers army.
Very interesting art works by the 2 mentioned (and filmed) artists!