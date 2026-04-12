Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Utejack's avatar
Utejack
6h

Love & gratitude for all you are doing to make the world a better place to live. You’re wisdom shines when you open up and bare your soul. It encourages us all to never be afraid of revealing our humanity to each other. In doing so we learn acceptance and trust; which teach us how to strengthen ties that bind. I enjoyed the journey with you today; maybe even more so, than your most excellent perspectives on the madness of the world stage. Thanks for keeping it so real; you’re a very rare person and if I’m lucky; maybe I’ll meet you where silence shines on the mountain paths. ✌🏼❤️🙏🕉

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alpinelake's avatar
alpinelake
1hEdited

I cannot thank you enough for sharing your inspiring come back story Patrick, from that hike, with that landscape. The world is yours. I hope to get back to a sense of normalcy myself, and I think your story was another hand up. It can be done! 💟🙏🏽

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