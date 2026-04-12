Today we’re going to slow down a little bit. More of a Zen convo here.



I recorded this video at the top of the stunning “Wind Cave” trail, atop the summit of Usury Mountain, part of the Superstition range, located alongside the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Tribal Community, located just outside of Mesa, Arizona. It’s a peaceful spot, up at roughly 2,500 feet, where we can appreciated a few quiet moments to reflect on what’s happening, but also admire the sheer beauty of it all. I returned to the very same spot from which I filmed three different viral videos some two years earlier in the months following Oct 7, 2023—videos which got millions of views collectively on social media. It was an emotionally charged time, and this mountain provided me with some valuable respite amid all that noise. A lot has happened in my life since then, but it certainly felt good to return to special place—just being here brought back many vivid memories, and some emotions too.

This will be a very different conversation to the ones we’ve had previously. It’s definitely a more holistic conversation—asking myself why I’ve decided to seek out these special pathways in the course of my work week, and also some personal thoughts on trying to achieve a work-life balance—something we are all challenged with. Afterwards, we’ll round out the discussion with a little bit on geopolitics. Enjoy the view. Watch:

NOTE: Based on the positive feedback we've received so far, we're going to continue making these informal 'walk and talk' video journeys—in addition to all of our regular media production each week. Thank you again for all of your help, and your support for independent journalism.