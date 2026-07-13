Some final thoughts from the holy city of Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city, following the final day of a week-long state funeral procession for this country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei—an extremely popular leader who was brutally assassinated along with several members of his family by the Trump Administration and Israel on February 28, 2026. This past week marks a paradigm shift for the Islamic Republic, and has revealed many truths about this nation, its allies and its enemies, as well as ramifications for the Middle East/West Asia that are already influencing a the new direction for global geopolitics.

There is no doubt we are witnessing history unfold at a rapid pace. Watch…

NOTE: This video was filmed on Friday July 10, 2026 in Mashhad, Iran.