Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Holly's avatar
Holly
1d

Watched this on YouTube earlier. Was very struck by how many curious looks you got as you walked through the big open plaza, but by how few of them seemed even slightly hostile. Most were either curious or mildly amused to see a Westerner casually strolling along talking into a microphone. The majority, like members of most big cities, paid little to no attention to you at all. I don't think the reaction would have been the same to someone from Iran if the situation were reversed and that person were walking along the streets of D.C. after a president's funeral from deliberate murder. Well, they're a civilized people, and we, um, aren't.

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
9h

Thank you for this report, it is vital to be in Iran during such a huge occasion. The truth matters and I trust you to tell us what you see and hear. Wishing you safe onward travels.

The US has begun again it's bombing campaign during the last days of the funeral, that is beyond disgusting. I hope those who celebrate this war feel ashamed.

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