The Funeral Ends - Some Final Thoughts From Iran
Reflections on this historic week—certain to echo across the region moving forward
Some final thoughts from the holy city of Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city, following the final day of a week-long state funeral procession for this country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei—an extremely popular leader who was brutally assassinated along with several members of his family by the Trump Administration and Israel on February 28, 2026. This past week marks a paradigm shift for the Islamic Republic, and has revealed many truths about this nation, its allies and its enemies, as well as ramifications for the Middle East/West Asia that are already influencing a the new direction for global geopolitics.
There is no doubt we are witnessing history unfold at a rapid pace. Watch…
NOTE: This video was filmed on Friday July 10, 2026 in Mashhad, Iran.
Patrick Henningsen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Watched this on YouTube earlier. Was very struck by how many curious looks you got as you walked through the big open plaza, but by how few of them seemed even slightly hostile. Most were either curious or mildly amused to see a Westerner casually strolling along talking into a microphone. The majority, like members of most big cities, paid little to no attention to you at all. I don't think the reaction would have been the same to someone from Iran if the situation were reversed and that person were walking along the streets of D.C. after a president's funeral from deliberate murder. Well, they're a civilized people, and we, um, aren't.
Thank you for this report, it is vital to be in Iran during such a huge occasion. The truth matters and I trust you to tell us what you see and hear. Wishing you safe onward travels.
The US has begun again it's bombing campaign during the last days of the funeral, that is beyond disgusting. I hope those who celebrate this war feel ashamed.