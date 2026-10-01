Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Claudia
Oct 1

Brilliant presentation, Patrick!

Thank You!

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Gumnut123
Oct 2

Recently, in Melbourne, Australia there was a "bring your machete and leave it in the Bin") day.

Three thousand (3,000) machetes were left on that one occasion, in a city which is the more conservative State /city of Australia.

They have been used in Australia and not for cutting sugar cane. That used to occur in Northern NSW and Northern Queensland.

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