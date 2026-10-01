The following is an important and timely discussion which delves into the actual root causes of the current immigration crisis, a subject that has completely subsumed the political conversation in the UK, Europe, as well as in North America. While conservatives are being herded into increasingly reactionary tribal echo chambers, the political left is also being radicalised into a intransigent woke liberal bloc - all of which serves as a recipe for civil war in the West, which is already being used to justify more wars and killing in the Middle East (West Asia). History has repeatedly demonstrated how Europe has form in this regard. Moreover, the radicalisation of the right has revived old ethno nationalist and neo crusader revanchist beliefs and ideologies, much of which is being funded by American billionaires like Elon Musk, and with full political backing by the Israel Lobby. While ‘white’ Europe rails against what it see as a wave of ‘foreign invaders’, few on the political right seem willing to address the structural realities behind this issue, namely the corporate and liberal social engineering in the West during the post WWII era, leading to the terminal collapse of the North American and European replacement birth rates. Likewise, the far-right appear unable to summon the courage to meaningfully confront their own state and supranational institutions—particularly NATO and the EU, for enacting brutal foreign policies—regime change wars and sanctions - all of which have now been shown to have caused all of the major migrant flows into Europe. Will the political West ever face up to the driving forces behind this growing catastrophe? How can people return to sanity before this wave of acrimony careens even further out of control? Moreover, we also talk about my recent experience on the ground in Iran, and what that means for the inevitable reshaping of the region. These and other crucial questions addressed in this critical conversation.

Recently, I talked with Pluralia Dialogos host Matt Ehret about these and other crucial details surrounding this controversial issue. Watch: