Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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AYA06's avatar
AYA06
4h

Some people are of the opinion, that Iran is part of the theatrics. And that Islamic revolution was also facilitated by CIA in the background. The ones who control the world from behind the shadows aka black nobility had always envisioned this. Nothing is organic. Its all planned and staged. Your thoughts???

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Uncle Albert's avatar
Uncle Albert
4h

Alex C. does a daily walk and talk

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