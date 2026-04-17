I decided to explore the beginning of this trail halfway up Flat Iron Mountain in the Superstition range, near Apache Junction, Arizona. The geological formations are breathtaking, and you can imagine what this all looked like 40 million years ago when Mother Nature was busy cooking and mixing molten lava for this giant soufflé. The results are one of the most iconic-looking mountains in this range. On the way down, I began ruminating over the idea of "The Longest Fortnight", otherwise known as the longest two weeks in history—which is how for the last 30 years Bibi Netanyahu has been insisting that Iran was only "two weeks away from building a nuclear bomb". We all know this story by now, which has become one of the longest-running kabuki theater productions in political history, but which has now brought the world to the brink of a Third World War. We also unpack the inner workings of Washington power politics and why this current US government is fraying at the seams.



Meanwhile, the madness of the wayward King Donald continues, as he just declared himself to be Jesus the Messiah this week, and when confronted about his sacrilegious tweet, like child with his hand in the cookie jar, he quickly denied he did it, and proceeded to then attack Pope Leo XIV who dared to call for peace and bring an end to the war on Iran. We try to weave all of this together into a meaningful conversation. Watch:

NOTE: Based on positive feedback we’ve been getting so far, we’re continuing with this informal ‘walk and talk’ format, aiming for at least two of these per week. Many thanks to all of you for supporting independent journalism.