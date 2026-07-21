Here is an interview segment from my recent journey to the Islamic Republic of Iran, recorded by Iranian political pundit FOADEBATE, during the International Conference on “Movement Towards A Post-US World Order”, in Tehran on July 4, 2026.

Their strapline is “Conversation About Tomorrow's World,” which is exactly where our brief discussion points towards—to the next iteration of the Middle East. Many believe the epilogue of this present conflict will describe a fully post-colonial West Asia. Watch: