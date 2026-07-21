Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
10h

Mr. Henningson, your reports are filled with particulars of situations that must be considered when addressing the scenes that form the larger picture of today's happenings, for the historical record. Thank you for caring to discern and convey the details to your audience, whichever audience is given the opportunity to hear your thoughts spoken/written. I am appreciative of the growing audience for receiving insights from you; it was your discussions with Daniel Davis, Nima Alkhorshid, and Danny Haiphong that caught my attention. This interview by the Iranian reporter is enlightening to me for the added witness you gave to the wholesome character of the people whose country has been maligned for advantage of those who steal instead of create the righteous things of this world.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
12h

Thank-you Patrick for summarizing the hearts and will of Iranians since the uprisings Dec-Jan.

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