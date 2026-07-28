Good discussion here about that recent ‘pause’ by US in airstrikes against Iran—following more US bases get pummeled by a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones. Likewise, Saudi ARAMCO oil facilities are currently up flames after Yemen’s Anar Allah (Houthi) forces retaliated against Saudi Arabia’s attack on Yemen last week, as Trump & Co. continue to sow more chaos in a region struggling for stability. Meanwhile, Trump is fiddling with US soldiers killed in the debacle, while Iran states that some 200 US soldiers have been killed, and western mainstream is forced to admit that total casualties (killed and injured) now numbers over 600 persons. We also analyze the real US strategy, as well as predict what will likely happen next. Also, Patrick talks about his recent experiences in the Islamic Republic of Iran and why the Western and Israeli propaganda continues to produce bad policy and undermines any chance of a peace settlement for the region. All this and more.

I talk with host Danny Haiphong to discusses the latest developments in Washington and the Persian Gulf. Watch:

NOTE: At the 1:02:38 mark, Patrick misspoke when he mentioned the slain "14 year-old granddaughter" of the late Iranian Supreme Leader—he meant to say "14 month-old" granddaughter.