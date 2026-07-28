Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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William Gruff's avatar
William Gruff
5hEdited

Why doesn’t he just ask them to let his parents think he’s the winner? Joking aside, the deaths of young men for the vanity and ambition of politicians and bankers, regardless of which side they are on, is an obscenity.

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David Cooper's avatar
David Cooper
5h

Patrick Henningsen and Brian Berletic are the only two real "Analysts".

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