Trump False Flag Attempt to Seize Upper Hand from Iran
The US just attacked Iran again—this time is used the excuse of an alleged downed US Apache helicopter, which Iran denies, but Trump has used as a pretext for a massive military escalation against Iran. This comes after Iran had just gained upper hand in escalation dominance—by drawing a red line warning Israel not to attack Lebanon—a shrewd move that put both Israel and the US on its back heels. The following analysis provides a deeper look at that is happening now in the Middle East.
21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen speaks to RT International about how and why this situation is unfolding. Watch:
NOTE: This crisis is only compounded by a clueless Trump administration that appears to be completely lost as to what its strategy and objectives are in the Middle East/West Asia—having now lost its footing in the face of a much more resolute and focused Iran. One thing is certain: as of this week, the region will never be the same. Expect more geopolitical realignments to follow.
Patrick Henningsen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This illegal war will cause global famine. Trump and his moron minions don’t think beyond the end of their dicks.
America is being hammered on every front. Its bases across the Gulf are taking hits, its ships are stretched thin, and its allies are panicking. Iran is firing back harder than Washington expected, exposing how overextended and exhausted the US military has become. The superpower looks shaken, reactive, and suddenly very mortal.