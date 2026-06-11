The US just attacked Iran again—this time is used the excuse of an alleged downed US Apache helicopter, which Iran denies, but Trump has used as a pretext for a massive military escalation against Iran. This comes after Iran had just gained upper hand in escalation dominance—by drawing a red line warning Israel not to attack Lebanon—a shrewd move that put both Israel and the US on its back heels. The following analysis provides a deeper look at that is happening now in the Middle East.

21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen speaks to RT International about how and why this situation is unfolding. Watch:

NOTE: This crisis is only compounded by a clueless Trump administration that appears to be completely lost as to what its strategy and objectives are in the Middle East/West Asia—having now lost its footing in the face of a much more resolute and focused Iran. One thing is certain: as of this week, the region will never be the same. Expect more geopolitical realignments to follow.