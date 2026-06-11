Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Pauline P Schneider's avatar
Pauline P Schneider
5h

This illegal war will cause global famine. Trump and his moron minions don’t think beyond the end of their dicks.

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
4h

America is being hammered on every front. Its bases across the Gulf are taking hits, its ships are stretched thin, and its allies are panicking. Iran is firing back harder than Washington expected, exposing how overextended and exhausted the US military has become. The superpower looks shaken, reactive, and suddenly very mortal.

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