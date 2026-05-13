Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
4h

The conflict with Iran has become one of America’s most punishing geopolitical crises in decades. Billions vanished into military escalation while oil markets convulsed, inflation surged, and global shipping routes fell into chaos. Washington’s allies grew uneasy as public frustration deepened at home. Analysts warn the prolonged confrontation risks economic slowdown, political instability, and lasting damage to U.S. influence, exposing the vulnerability of American power in a region it spent decades trying to control.

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
1h

The pallbearers of empire are audacious imposters desperately trying to save their bacon.

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