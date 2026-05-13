In this discussion, we evaluate Iran’s latest enforcement measures over the Strait of Hormuz, as it continues to make life difficult for Trump, who continues to struggles running a hamfisted pseudo blockade. Back in Washington, the Neocon braintrust have begun abandoning Trump—with seminal war hawks like Robert Kagan admitting that Iran is in fact winning, and that the U.S. are degrading their international standing the longer they continuing sinking resources and attention into what is now widely admitted to be a complete failure on the part of America and Israel. Stay, leave, or linger? There are no good options for Trump in the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, Tehran has just received, and promptly rejected, Trump’s latest bolshy ultimatum, which means the scene is now set for a resumption of hostilities. Will Trump resume the bombing during this week’s China summit, or wait until he leaves Beijing? All this and more.

Host Danny Haiphong is joined by 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen about the prospects of this war resuming in the coming days or weeks. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Monday May 11th.