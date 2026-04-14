Normally, these sort of high level talks will last for at 3 days, but after just 21 hours on the ground in Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance was instructed to throw in the towel, and head home. As usual, the Trump Administration has provided few details of what actually happened. Vance also refused to address whether the two-week cease-fire with Iran would hold, or what would happen to the Strait of Hormuz—leaving it up to an unhinged President Trump to tweet wildly about what might happen, and constantly flip-flop on policy from hour to hour. Vance’s two Israeli handlers—Netanyahu’s two special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure that negotiations went nowhere. Instead, the 41 year-old Vance left in a huff, and then blamed Iran for the failed talks, claiming that the main US issue was ‘to prevent Iran from seeking a nuclear weapon’, even though there is zero evidence that Iran has every begun developing such a weapon. Meanwhile, the real clue has emerged (in Tel Aviv) as to why Trump has been trashing Europeans and threatening to leave NATO. Here, all roads lead to Istanbul. We also reveal the details of Washington’s larger, nefarious oil and gas grand strategy—which links the both conflict in Iran and Ukraine. For the collective West, the geopolitics surrounding these primary theaters are becoming increasingly complicated. All this and more.

Host Danny Haiphong is joined by 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen for a detailed analysis of the Trump and Vance’s disastrous negotiations in Islamabad this week. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Friday April 10, 2026, before the Iran-US talks began in Islamabad.