Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4h

Israel's special envoys did their job well, ensuring maximum disillusionment and chaos will ensue and advancing UN Agenda2030

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Utejack's avatar
Utejack
3h

The bonfire of their vanities

Has always been fueled

By mountains of scorched paperwork

Broken Negotiations and Treaties

A burning ring of fire and insatiable greed

✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇸🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇻🇪🇨🇺❤️🙏🕉

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