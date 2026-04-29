Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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alpinelake's avatar
alpinelake
5h

Another informative chat, thank you Patrick. I always knew Hezbollah was the wall keeping USrael out, but I didn’t know what a tragedy the so-called Lebanese army was turned into. USrael is a cancer, it’s so stomach churning to learn how deep the rot is. I’m praying Hezbollah can reunify Lebanon. 🇱🇧

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Thurl's avatar
Thurl
5h

A bunker will not save anyone when 20 nukes descend on the DC area.

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