Slight change of scenery. Passing through in Scottsdale, Arizona. The weather is nice and not too hot (yet), and so we made a brief detour along the canal downtown. Trying to make sense of this latest Trump 'assassination attempt' which took place at the DC Press Correspondents Dinner. However, there’s a few problems with this story, and it certainly doesn't seem like a organic incident. There are some elements of staging which can be observed, as well as other key anomalies. Thus, it has many of the hallmarks of a typical Daily Shooter pantomime. We also discuss why this Trump regime is working hand-in-hand with Israel in order to foment a violent civil war in Lebanon. This is fueling the permanent war tension in Middle East—which relies on the intentionally mischaracterized of Hezbollah by US and Israel. Also, we discuss the Iranian foreign minister Araghchi's official visit to Russia to meet Putin, and what this signals going forward. Big changes are afoot in West Asia. We explain why. Watch:

NOTE: I mentioned last week’s edition of the SUNDAY WIRE which you can watch here.