Last week the headlines appeared to shout about a new US aircraft carrier deployed to the Middle East, and along with a fresh batch of 9,000 US troops, the data suggests that these are only planned rotations. So what do the Trump and Netanyahu regimes have planned prior to their upcoming US and Israeli elections? Should we brace ourselves for another October Surprise? What about the highly improbable FlyDubai airline incident? Will Israel and the US use this dubious high-profile ‘terror’ event? The clue lies with the Omani ‘terrorist’ pilot story line. Is Washington planning to confront Iran with a show of force in Oman? If so, this could shift the geopolitical dynamic (at least in the short term) with the Strait of Hormuz. Also, Saudi Arabia seems to be in the process of an existential self-sabotage, as Yemen’s Ansar Allah aka “The Houthis”, continue to make advances on the ground against Saudi’s mercenary army-for-hire—pushing back US and Saudi proxy forces, and hastening the economic demise of the oil sheikhdom. All this and more.

Late last week, I discussed these and other critical details of this developing situation with host Danny Haiphong. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Friday October 2, 2026