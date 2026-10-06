Last week the headlines appeared to shout about a new US aircraft carrier deployed to the Middle East, and along with a fresh batch of 9,000 US troops, the data suggests that these are only planned rotations. So what do the Trump and Netanyahu regimes have planned prior to their upcoming US and Israeli elections? Should we brace ourselves for another October Surprise? What about the highly improbable FlyDubai airline incident? Will Israel and the US use this dubious high-profile ‘terror’ event? The clue lies with the Omani ‘terrorist’ pilot story line. Is Washington planning to confront Iran with a show of force in Oman? If so, this could shift the geopolitical dynamic (at least in the short term) with the Strait of Hormuz. Also, Saudi Arabia seems to be in the process of an existential self-sabotage, as Yemen’s Ansar Allah aka “The Houthis”, continue to make advances on the ground against Saudi’s mercenary army-for-hire—pushing back US and Saudi proxy forces, and hastening the economic demise of the oil sheikhdom. All this and more.
Late last week, I discussed these and other critical details of this developing situation with host Danny Haiphong. Watch:
NOTE: This interview was recorded on Friday October 2, 2026
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I must admit to not considering the role of Oman at all, despite it sat there quietly at the mouth of the strait of Hormuz. It's an interesting part of the jigsaw I had not noticed.
I have been paying more attention to the events or non events at RAF Fairford. Why anyone in their right mind would phone the Police after being at a party until 1.00am is completely beyond me!
Not only would you risk being breathalysed but at the very least the Police would be swarming all over your car like a rash, looking for something to nick you for. Dodgy light, a millimetre of tread too less on your tyre, they don't like a wasted journey.
That's if you can get a response at all from a 999 call, it must have been a quiet night in the town centre nightclubs.
These psy-ops are getting very sloppy.
Now the latest news is that all the American bombers have left the base at Fairford. Presumably because Trump has got in a huff about the so called 'terror suspects' being let out on Police bail.
So I wonder where they will turn up? The planes that is, not the suspects.
Could it be Oman or somewhere else? Let's hope they can find enough Kerosene to fuel the bombers to go anywhere.
By sheer chance last week, I heard that an extended family member who is in the British Army, has just been sent on a seven month posting to Cyprus. So that will be worth keeping an eye on too.
After hearing that Ian Proud an ex -diplomat has just been detained by the anti -terrorist Police at Heathrow Airport, I was planning to adopt the three wise monkeys position. Hear All, See All, Say Nothing, another fail just happened!
So if I don't leave a comment on Patrick's next sub stack post, I may well be in custody at his Majesty's pleasure. Which unfortunately some people I know, might think is a good thing...