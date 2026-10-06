Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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<Carol Cassidy
Oct 6

I must admit to not considering the role of Oman at all, despite it sat there quietly at the mouth of the strait of Hormuz. It's an interesting part of the jigsaw I had not noticed.

I have been paying more attention to the events or non events at RAF Fairford. Why anyone in their right mind would phone the Police after being at a party until 1.00am is completely beyond me!

Not only would you risk being breathalysed but at the very least the Police would be swarming all over your car like a rash, looking for something to nick you for. Dodgy light, a millimetre of tread too less on your tyre, they don't like a wasted journey.

That's if you can get a response at all from a 999 call, it must have been a quiet night in the town centre nightclubs.

These psy-ops are getting very sloppy.

Now the latest news is that all the American bombers have left the base at Fairford. Presumably because Trump has got in a huff about the so called 'terror suspects' being let out on Police bail.

So I wonder where they will turn up? The planes that is, not the suspects.

Could it be Oman or somewhere else? Let's hope they can find enough Kerosene to fuel the bombers to go anywhere.

By sheer chance last week, I heard that an extended family member who is in the British Army, has just been sent on a seven month posting to Cyprus. So that will be worth keeping an eye on too.

After hearing that Ian Proud an ex -diplomat has just been detained by the anti -terrorist Police at Heathrow Airport, I was planning to adopt the three wise monkeys position. Hear All, See All, Say Nothing, another fail just happened!

So if I don't leave a comment on Patrick's next sub stack post, I may well be in custody at his Majesty's pleasure. Which unfortunately some people I know, might think is a good thing...

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