Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
11h

Cutting deals with U.S. is a fool's errand, bound to be betrayed.

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
9h

Great assessment Patrick is always awesome

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