Don’t be fooled by all the negotiations and faux diplomatic theatre. Intelligent observers will have already copped on to the fact that the US and Israel are locked into a long-term conflict with Iran, as revealed by the deliberate violations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ceasefire agreement with Iran, and subsequent targeting of infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz. The US are fully intending to try and prevent Iran’s ability to manage the strait. Trump’s planned hostilities will certainly extend right through the upcoming US midterm elections. Also, the US are pushing a weak Saudi Arabia to attack Yemen—a move that is most certain to hurt Saudi in the near term and beyond. Meanwhile, the dangers of more death and destruction for West Asia have never been more apparent. All this and more.

My recent discussion with Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid. Watch: