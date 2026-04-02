Many onlookers were left even more confused following Trump’s rambling and incoherent ‘war address’ on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Iran launched a stunning missile response—devastating Israel, as the war takes a turn for the worst for the US and Israel, and the highly compromised Gulf monarchies. All this and more.

Host Danny Haiphong is joined by former Chief of Staff to the State Department Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, and 21st Century Wire editor Patrick Henningsen for a daily update on the latest news and analysis on the war. Watch:

NOTE: Trump and the Republicans are hurting badly at the polls, but there’s not much they can do, so long as the Israel Lobby continues to instruct them to ‘stay the course’. Trump has just doubled-down on the undeclared war of aggression against Iran. That means: more market volatility, spiking oil prices, and inflation across the board. The hope was that Trump would try and magic-up the oil market with some ephemeral war announcement, followed by a coherent exit strategy during his national TV address on Wednesday . Instead, Trump waffled, and in his typical sloppy style, basically said that the war will continue “for weeks” and vowed to hit more civilian infrastructure inside the Islamic Republic to make life “extremely hard” for the Iranian people. This situation is looking increasing worse for the US and its allies.