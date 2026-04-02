Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4d

Thank you!! Very important topics!

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Penelope Pnortney's avatar
Penelope Pnortney
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This was an outstanding podcast. Between an excellent interviewer, Danny Haiphong, and two excellent guests, you and Col. Wilkerson, it's a must-watch.

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