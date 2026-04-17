This is incredible. In his address to a recent Israeli cabinet meeting, Netanyahu crowed loudly about his phone call with US Vice President JD Vance during the recent failed ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. “[Vance] reported to me in detail, as this administration does every day, about the development of the negotiations,” Netanyahu told his cabinet, as reported by Axios reporter Barak Ravid. Bibi Netanyahu said the quiet part out loud: that Israel was remotely managing the negotiations, and that Vice President Vance was merely cannon fodder—and a potential fall guy, in the event the talks descended into chaos. Bibi also made a point to emphasise how Trump officials dutifully report to him ‘every single day’ about their operations in the Middle East. So it’s official: the tail absolutely wags the dog.



Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about the Trump & Co ceasefire vaudeville diplomacy road show, and why this White House may be incapable of ever delivering any negotiated settlement with Iran. Watch:

NOTE: It’s now become obvious to anyone who is paying attention, that Trump and his political coterie, along with the legion of MSM stenographers—are all dutifully repeat the exact same lies, all the time. Actors reading their lines from the prescribed list of Israel Lobby talking points on Iran and Lebanon, including completely fabricated claims that Iran is on the verge of obtaining a nuclear bomb, and that Iran is killing Americans, none of which is true. In fact, as far as the United States and Israel are concerned, every accusation is a confession. All of this is being uses to fuel America’s dysfunctional war on behalf of a foreign entity, namely Israel.