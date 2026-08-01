Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4h

He gives me the ick. His facial expressions/body language when the obvious demise of “Israel” is mentioned says a lot. Also I recall him calling Palestinian resistance movement “terrorists” so that put me off ever watching him again

Reply
Share
526592's avatar
526592
6h

Oh dear , not looking good is it

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture