The war has now expanded. US-Israeli aggression against Iran has spawned new flash points erupting this week: in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, the Caspian Sea, and Egypt, including two possible false flag events which the western media are actively glossing over right now. Granted, this may spell certain demise for the Saudi economy, but is that part of Washington and Tel Aviv’s plan to weaken the Gulf Arab states as part of the Greater Israel Project? It’s no secret that the Saudi royal family are being held hostage by US banks currently holding their dollar assets. That being said, and putting aside the daily tit-for-tat we see in the headlines, what is the real US and Israeli long-term strategy for this war, and for the region itself? Can we predict what Trump Administration will do in the coming weeks and months? It seems there is a method to the madness (but madness nonetheless). All this and more

I talked to host Mario Nawfal about the perilous position that Washington’s Gulf monarchy proxies find themselves in now, and possibly routes for de-escalation, as well as stability in the region and the global economy. Watch:

NOTE: In the last 24 hours, a crazed Trump Administration and its Israeli accomplices, have threatened Iran with the harshest bombing campaign to date—targeting the country’s civilian infrastructure in a bombing campaign said to last throughout the weekend. As usual, this was timed with financial markets closing on Friday, and will certainly feature a follow-up move in time for open Monday’s market opening, as Trump’s inner circle and Wall Street cronies attempt to cash-in on oil and stock trades reacting to Trump’s serial bombast. Most certainly, these bombings will affect the U.S. and global economy. Such a joint operation signals Israel’s return to ‘combat operations’ which was given a rest during the the faux “truce” which sort of held during Trump’s MOU ruse. Iran will most certainly respond with devastating force. And the US and Israel know this. All we can say is that things could unravel very quickly now.